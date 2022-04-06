Highlighted Links for Wednesday, April 6, 2022
Notable China news from around the world
Highlights from the China NewsBase, our definitive archive of China news for Access members. Click here to enter the NewsBase.
BUSINESS AND TECHNOLOGY:
Uncertainty remains over China’s economy
China GDP forecast to grow 5% in 2022: Nikkei survey / Nikkei Asia (paywall)
“China’s economy is expected to grow 5% in 2022, according to an average of forecasts from 30 economists in a March survey by Nikkei and Nikkei Quick News.”
China vows to use monetary policy tools at appropriate time / Bloomberg (paywall)
China’s cabinet flags more measures to support economy / Reuters
- Yesterday on SupChina: China, Ukraine, and the Fed will shock Asia’s economy this year, World Bank says.
HSBC makes a big bet on China
HSBC buys bigger stake in its China securities venture / Reuters
“HSBC said on Wednesday it had increased its stake in its China securities brokerage, through a deal to buy equity from its state-owned partner Qianhai Financial Holdings.”
HSBC lifts stake in China securities venture to 90% / WSJ (paywall)
COVID tourism woes
China’s holiday travel sees 26% drop amid COVID-19 outbreak / Sixth Tone
“The Ministry of Culture and Tourism said Tuesday that an estimated 75 million domestic trips were made during the Qingming Festival, down by 26.2% from last year. The trips accounted for only 68% from the same period in 2019.”
China’s long weekend tourism spend plunges to 39.2% of pre-pandemic levels / CNBC
Hong Kong’s finance bros to get more female bosses?
Hong Kong stock exchange takes aim at boardroom ‘boys’ club’ / FT (paywall)
“Hong Kong’s stock exchange is moving to change what critics deride as corporate China’s ‘boys’ club’ by requiring that its more than 2,500 listed companies have at least one female board member by 2024.”
COVID is a boon for TCM
China relies on traditional medicine to fight COVID surge in Shanghai / Reuters
“Shanghai is distributing to residents millions of boxes of traditional Chinese medicine (TCM), such as herbal products and flu capsules, which it says can treat COVID-19 in the battle to control its largest virus outbreak.”
Chinese traditional medicine company’s shares surge on COVID outbreak / FT (paywall)
SCIENCE, HEALTH, AND ENVIRONMENT:
Shanghai’s COVID battle
In Shanghai, a long, fruitless wait for help amid COVID lockdown / Reuters
U.S. consulate staff in China help Marines running low on rations / Reuters
“Generous colleagues helped out seven U.S. Marines at the U.S. consulate in Shanghai who were running out of fresh food because of a strict coronavirus lockdown, according to posts in private consulate message groups.”
Shanghai workers sleep at the office as China extends COVID-19 lockdown / WSJ (paywall)
Viral recordings tap into anger at Shanghai’s COVID response / WSJ (paywall)
Shanghai says it will make some exceptions in COVID children separation policy / Reuters
They wanted to feed Shanghai. It can mean living in a van for weeks / Sixth Tone
China to churn out small satellites
New Chinese small sat manufacturing capacity could have international ramifications / Space News
A new facility belonging to the China Academy of Space Technology (CAST) will be capable of producing over 200 small satellites per year, and “could help China achieve space objectives and impact the international market.”
POLITICS AND FOREIGN AFFAIRS:
EU says talk with China was a “dialogue of the deaf”
EU-China summit was a ‘dialogue of the deaf’, says top Brussels diplomat / SCMP (paywall)
“The European Union’s foreign affairs chief Josep Borrell has dismissed last week’s high-profile summit with China as a ‘dialogue of the deaf’, saying that Chinese leaders ‘did not want to talk about Ukraine.’”
EU’s top envoy calls summit with China’s Xi a ‘deaf dialog’ / Bloomberg (paywall)
China rebukes Western hypersonic weapons pact
On hypersonic weapons deal, China warns against fueling a crisis / Reuters
“China’s U.N. Ambassador Zhāng Jūn 张军 warned on Tuesday against measures that could fuel a crisis like the Ukraine conflict in other parts of the world when asked about a deal between Britain, the United States and Australia to cooperate on hypersonic weapons and electronic warfare capabilities.”
Joe Biden announces U.S., UK and Australia co-operation on hypersonic weapons / FT (paywall)
AUKUS cooperation on hypersonic weapons will step up arms race: Beijing / SCMP (paywall)
Britain is split on how to deal with China
Boris Johnson’s China problem / Politico
“The British prime minister has described himself as ‘fervently Sinophile’ — but his government is caught between drumming up investment and talking tough on security.”
Solomons deal and the divide between China and the West
The Solomon Islands’ deal with China highlights Western dilemmas / China-Africa Project (paywall)
“China’s newly-signed security deal with the Solomon Islands is positioning the archipelago state at the center of global strategic disputes between China and Western powers,” with important implications for Africa and other regions in the Global South.
SOCIETY AND CULTURE:
Delivery workers are helping Shanghai survive
Unsung heroes: Shanghai’s delivery workers / Sixth Tone
“Thousands of delivery workers have served as a lifeline to keep the city running amid the virus surge.”
Respect your elders, but at what cost?
China’s respect for seniors backfires when it comes to COVID / Bloomberg (paywall)
Shuli Ren writes: “One does wonder, though, why Beijing doesn’t require seniors to get jabbed and whether its respect for the elderly became counterproductive and exposed them to a highly infectious disease.”
A fugitive billionaire auctions off his wares
Fugitive billionaire Joseph Lau will auction off millions of dollars in art and wine to make up for stock market losses / Artnet
Billionaire art collector Joseph Lau (劉鑾雄 Liú Luánxióng), who has been living as a fugitive in Hong Kong after he was convicted for bribery and money laundering in Macau, is auctioning off Chinese imperial porcelain and rare wines worth millions.