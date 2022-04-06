Links for Wednesday, April 6, 2022
Notable China news from around the world
Basketball vs. Bachelet at the UN
NBA player Kanter out to corner UN rights chief on China / France 24
“Long-time NBA player Enes Kanter Freedom, whose advocacy on Xinjiang and Tibet has ruffled feathers, hopes to bend UN human rights chief Michelle Bachelet’s ear on Thursday about her forthcoming China visit.”
Stay-at-home memorials under lockdown
Remembering the dead, without going outside / Sixth Tone
“As China passes its third Tomb-Sweeping Day of the pandemic, millions of locked-down people are looking for digital alternatives to traditional rituals.”
ByteDance eyes another social media venture
ByteDance tests a new social media app targeting power readers: report / TechNode
“ByteDance, the creator of hugely popular short-video apps Douyin and TikTok, is reportedly internally testing a new news aggregation social app called Shiqu.”
Is China backing away from Russian oil?
China state refiners shun new Russian oil trades / Reuters
“China’s state refiners are honoring existing Russian oil contracts but avoiding new ones despite steep discounts, heeding Beijing’s call for caution as western sanctions mount against Russia over its invasion of Ukraine, six people told Reuters.”
PTT and Foxconn want a piece of China’s lucrative EV market
PTT-Foxconn EV project eyes Thai production for Chinese automakers / Nikkei Asia (paywall)
“Thai state energy group PTT is in talks to build electric vehicles for Chinese automakers as its joint venture with Taiwanese contract manufacturer Foxconn aims to start production in 2024.”
Amid sanctions, Russia eyes China chips for bank cards
Russia turns to China for microchips for in-demand domestic bank cards / Reuters
Zero COVID vs. stability
China’s zero-COVID policy risks causing agricultural crisis and food shortages / FT (paywall)
European trade group warns China lockdowns disrupting production / Bloomberg (paywall)
Tesla halted, chips pile up as Shanghai lockdown upends business / Bloomberg (paywall)
BMW’s Shenyang plants in China have been halted for two weeks / Bloomberg (paywall)
China’s services sector posts steepest decline since pandemic’s start / WSJ (paywall)
China’s widening COVID curbs exact mounting economic toll / Reuters
Steep contraction in services follows latest COVID wave, Caixin PMI shows / Caixin (paywall)
China’s rescue fund
China to set up fund to rescue troubled financial firms / Bloomberg (paywall)
More on COVID
China’s daily COVID cases top 20,000 as isolation expands / Bloomberg (paywall)
“China reported 20,472 new COVID-19 cases for Tuesday, driven by surging infections in Shanghai where local officials are building the world’s largest makeshift isolation facility to help contain the outbreak there.”
China and the West have two very different approaches to Omicron / CNN
U.S. embassy says it’s taking concerns over Covid-19 controls ‘directly’ to Chinese officials / SCMP (paywall)
Bodies, funerals, and Hong Kong’s skyrocketing death rate
‘So many bodies piled up’: Hong Kong funeral services overwhelmed by COVID / Reuters
India’s international suitors
India’s hazy Ukraine stance lures suitors from West, Russia, China / Nikkei Asia (paywall)
“Ministers and officials from the West, China and Russia have descended on India in the past few weeks [to] obtain Indian support regarding the war in Ukraine, or at least deter New Delhi from taking the other side.”
NATO to rally support in Asia-Pacific
NATO seeks Asia-Pacific support to thwart Russia-China alliance / Nikkei Asia (paywall)
“NATO foreign ministers will meet with their counterparts from the Asia-Pacific this week, seeking to gain their cooperation in deepening the economic and diplomatic isolation of Russia over its invasion of Ukraine.”
Hong Kong’s National Security Law nets more activists
Hong Kong arrests six activists on accusation of sedition / Reuters
“Hong Kong police arrested six activists on Wednesday for suspected sedition and contravention of a national security law in connection with what the police called ‘causing nuisance’ at court hearings in December and January.”
China sends more aid to Kenya
China donates trucks, non-lethal equipment to the Kenya’s military / China-Africa Project (paywall)
“For the second time in a month, China is providing an East African military with a sizable donation of non-lethal equipment and support vehicles.”
The history behind China and Taiwan
China-Taiwan tensions: What’s behind the divide / WSJ (paywall)
Argentina wants a nuclear plant, funded by China
Argentina wants China to fully fund $8.3 bln nuclear plant amid cash shortfall / Reuters
“Argentina is pushing China to fully finance a new $8.3 billion nuclear power plant in the country, as the government grapples with high debt levels and looks to bring down its fiscal deficit as part of a recent deal with the International Monetary Fund.”
China expresses“deep dismay” at the Bucha killings
China’s UN envoy calls violence in Bucha ‘deeply disturbing’ / Bloomberg (paywall)
China calls for probe into Bucha killings, assigns no blame / AP
China calls for facts on ‘disturbing’ Bucha deaths in Ukraine war / SCMP (paywall)
As the world reacts in horror to Bucha, China’s state media strikes a different tone / CNN
China’s envoy to UN calls images of dead civilians from Bucha ‘very disturbing’ / Reuters
COVID and pet abuse
Another pet dog beaten to death by healthcare worker, growing frustration with Shanghai’s COVID response / What’s on Weibo
“After the same thing happened in Shangrao and Huizhou, another pet dog was now killed by a healthcare worker in Shanghai.”