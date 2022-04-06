News Briefing for Wednesday, April 6, 2022
Notable China news from around the world
Here’s what else you need to know about China today:
China called the killings in Bucha, Ukraine, “deeply disturbing,” but not much else, after Zhāng Jūn 张军, China’s envoy to the United Nations, expressed dismay but stopped short of condemning Russian President Vladimir Putin for the violence.
Zero tolerance in Shanghai: At a meeting of the Shanghai Municipal Party Committee and government today, Committee Secretary Lǐ Qiáng 李强指出 said that the city will strive to ensure the people’s welfare in the battle against COVID, and that the National Exhibition and Convention Center in Shanghai will be converted into a makeshift hospital expected to provide 40,000 beds, but there will be no relaxation of the COVID-zero approach.
At the start of Lenovo Group’s 2022–23 fiscal year, CEO Yáng Yuánqìng 杨元庆 said that the company had completed 48 new venture capital investments in the past year, invested in 15 chip designs, and IPO’d three subsidiaries. Lenovo will focus on three key areas in the next three years: Edge Computing, cloud services, and Metaverse AR/VR technology.
The year 2021 was not bad for Chinese companies. 1,121 listed Chinese companies have released their 2021 annual reports: 791 recorded net profit increases and 330 reported decreases. 220 companies doubled their performance growth, including chemical manufacturer Sichuan Shebang Biotechnology, which announced an extraordinary net income growth of 7,284.28%.
A resolution to the auditing standoff? The China Securities Regulatory Commission will amend confidentiality laws preventing Chinese companies from providing sensitive financial information to foreign regulators.
Want more business and technology news from SupChina in your inbox? Click here to sign up for our free daily newsletter that goes out at the end of every business day in China (coffee time in New York).
Want to read every single link to news about China that we gathered today? Click here for China NewsBase.