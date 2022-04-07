China’s premium home appliances are winning domestic and global market share

Business & Technology

Chinese people are upgrading their home goods, turning the domestic market for high-tech appliances into fertile ground.

Barry van Wyk
Image via Sidekix Media.

Ningbo Qingmei Electric Appliance Technology 轻美电器, a smart dishwasher manufacturer established in 2019, received “tens of millions” of Series A financing this week for R&D investment, the construction of factories, and market expansion.

With dishwasher penetration in China still standing at less than 1% (compared with 50–70% in Europe and the U.S.), Qingmei is preparing itself for a market explosion, but in order to thrive in China’s competitive domestic market, the company is focusing on high-end products and competing in foreign markets.

The context: In March, Chinese home appliances manufacturers announced a new round of price increases, the latest since 2020: For example, as of March 27, the average price of refrigerators increased by 810 yuan ($127) year-on-year to 5,981 yuan ($940), and the average price of washing machines increased by 415 yuan ($65) year-on-year to 3,961 yuan ($622).

The reason is twofold: The soaring costs of raw materials like copper and aluminum, and sluggish growth in the domestic market.

Business in the morning.

A lot happens in China’s economy when you’re sleeping. Luckily there’s ChinaEdge – a free newsletter you can read in less than 2 minutes, delivered at 9am ET daily.

However: The market for high-quality smart products is growing rapidly. Domestic manufacturers are focusing their attention on the premium segment as well on exports:

Hisense expects its overseas revenue to surpass domestic revenue within the next three years. In 2021, 42% of the company’s total revenue was based on exports.

The takeaway: China’s domestic manufacturers of home appliances have for years faced the problem of sluggish domestic demand — very few people have the habit of using dishwashers, for example — and fierce competition. Increasingly, however, they are now upgrading their R&D and technology and transitioning to high-end products.

Barry van Wyk

Barry van Wyk spent eight years in China studying Chinese in Tianjin and working as a consultant and project manager in Beijing. He holds a Master of Arts in economic history from the London School of Economics (2005). Read more

Suggested for you

Domestic News

China doubles down on coal

Nadya Yeh
Business & Technology

Buy the China stock market, not Chinese stocks

The editors

A voice from old Shanghai under COVID lockdown

Geremie R. Barmé

Former top cop to be next leader of Hong Kong?

Nadya Yeh

BeiDou is ready to take on GPS

Barry van Wyk

China, Ukraine, and the Fed will shock Asia’s economy this year, World Bank says

Nadya Yeh