Highlighted Links for Thursday, April 7, 2022
Notable China news from around the world
Highlights from the China NewsBase
BUSINESS AND TECHNOLOGY:
You can now pay with the digital yuan on WeChat
WeChat adds digital yuan to payment options / TechNode
“WeChat announced on Wednesday that it has added the ability to pay with China’s digital currency to its wallet function in all of the 23 regions where the digital yuan is being trialed, including Beijing, Shanghai, and Shenzhen.”
Tencent’s strategy game
Tencent closes game streaming site after Beijing blocks merger / Bloomberg (paywall)
Tencent announced it will shut down its game streaming service Penguin Esports, “more than a year after Beijing blocked its effort to create China’s equivalent of Amazon.com Inc.’s Twitch through a merger.”
Pony Ma explains his “CBS” vision for Tencent / Pekingnology
Pekinology translates a rare first-person account from Pony Ma (马化腾 Mǎ Huàténg), Tencent’s co-founder and CEO. The post, first published (in Chinese) on his Weibo account last November, was initially put on hold because the content was “apparently tempered with too much corporate PR perfume.”
Tech giants offer aid in Shanghai COVID battle
Chinese chip maker SMIC pledges $1.6 million to Shanghai COVID relief / TechNode
“Leading Chinese semiconductor maker SMIC announced on Wednesday that it will donate RMB 10 million ($1.6 million) to the city of Shanghai as it battles a major COVID outbreak.”
On-demand service giant Meituan launches urgent deliveries as Shanghai extends Covid-19 lockdown / SCMP (paywall)
China to spend nearly double on infrastructure than the U.S.
China’s $2.3 trillion infrastructure plan puts America’s to shame / Bloomberg (paywall)
Planned investment this year in China amounts to at least 14.8 trillion yuan ($2.3 trillion), according to Bloomberg analysts, or more than double the infrastructure package U.S. Congress approved last year, which totals $1.1 trillion spread over five years.
Chinese hackers hit India and Ukraine, reports say
Suspected Chinese hackers collect intelligence from India’s grid / Bloomberg (paywall)
“Suspected state-sponsored Chinese hackers have targeted the power sector in India in recent months as part of an apparent cyber-espionage campaign, the threat intelligence firm Recorded Future Inc. said in a report published Wednesday.”
Chinese hackers reportedly target India’s power grid / AP
Chinese hackers launch cyberattacks against Ukraine amid war / Nikkei Asia (paywall)
“Hacker groups believed linked to China have launched cyberattacks against Ukraine following Russia’s invasion, according to U.S. security companies.”
Very expensive electric vehicles
More Chinese automakers raise EV prices amid surging material costs￼ / TechNode
Amid a shortage in chips and an increase in battery material costs, Geely, BAIC, and Chery have become the latest companies to hike their prices, following rivals like BYD, Xpeng, and Li Auto.
EV price hikes fueled by battery costs send jolts across China / Nikkei Asia (paywall)
SCIENCE, HEALTH, AND ENVIRONMENT:
Anger at Shanghai lockdown sparks rare debate over policy
Time to ‘lie flat’? Divides emerge on Chinese internet about country’s path out of COVID-19 / SCMP (paywall)
Public anger grows in China over ‘Cultural Revolution-style’ disease prevention / RFA
Deaths at Shanghai elderly facility spark a dispute over cremation / WSJ (paywall)
“Families of patients who died recently at Shanghai’s biggest elderly-care facility are demanding to know whether a COVID-19 outbreak that hit in the past few weeks led to their deaths, with some refusing a request by the hospital to cremate the bodies.”
Life under lockdown
Shanghai: Residents ‘running out of food’ in COVID lockdown / BBC
Snoring colleagues, brushing teeth with the boss: Inside Shanghai’s big office sleepover / WSJ (paywall)
Shanghai residents plead for help online as daily COVID-19 count nears 20,000 / WSJ (paywall)
Shanghai to allow parents to stay with COVID-infected kids / AP
The qualms and queries of locked-down Shanghai residents / Sixth Tone
Ethics violation over organ harvesting in death row inmates
Chinese medics killed death row inmates by taking hearts: Report / Al Jazeera
“Hundreds of Chinese surgeons and medical personnel have been accused of killing death row prisoners by removing their hearts for transplant even before the inmates had been officially declared dead,” in a new academic paper from the Australian National University published this week in the American Journal of Transplantation.
Can tai chi help stroke patients recover?
Seated form of tai chi might boost stroke recovery / American Heart Association
“A seated form of a traditional martial art can help stroke survivors regain strength and balance and help relieve depression symptoms as well as or better than standard post-stroke exercise programs,” according to a new study from China published on Thursday in Stroke, the American Heart Association journal.
Everyone loves pandas, even in Washington, D.C.
Giant pandas have been stars of the National Zoo for 50 years / Washington Post (paywall)
“Since Ling-Ling and Hsing-Hsing arrived from China in 1972, the species has thrilled zoogoers.”
POLITICS AND FOREIGN AFFAIRS:
COVID management under pressure
Shanghai party members urged to ‘draw swords’ in COVID fight / Bloomberg (paywall)
Shanghai lockdown risks becoming biggest crisis of Xi’s tenure / Bloomberg (paywall)
Shanghai seethes in COVID lockdown, posing test to China’s leadership / NYT (paywall)
Western anxieties over the China-Solomons pact
Australia’s spy chiefs head to solomons over China security deal / Bloomberg (paywall)
“Australia sent two of its most senior intelligence officials to the Solomon Islands to discuss mounting concerns about the nearby Pacific nation agreeing a controversial new security pact with China.”
China’s security deal with Solomons raises alarm in Pacific / AP
China: No plans to build military base in Solomon Islands / RFA
China punishes 13 officials over the chained woman
13 officials punished after investigation into case of ‘caged woman’ / Caixin (paywall)
Authorities in Shaanxi Province have detained at least two people and punished 13 officials involved in the case of the chained woman, but the criminal statute of limitations on the husband for buying the woman had expired.
Kevin Rudd on how the U.S. and China can coexist
How to stop China and the U.S. going to war / Guardian
Kevin Rudd, president of the Asia Society Policy Institute and former prime minister of Australia, writes: “Our best chance of avoiding war is to better understand the other side’s strategic thinking and to plan for a world where the U.S. and China are able to competitively coexist, even if in a state of continuing rivalry reinforced by mutual deterrence.”
Chinese ship puts Filipino, Taiwanese researchers on guard
China ship shadows research vessel, Filipino scientists wary / AP
“A Chinese coast guard ship last month maneuvered for days near a research vessel deployed by Philippine and Taiwanese scientists to undertake a crucial survey of undersea fault lines west of the northern Philippines, sparking concerns among the scientists on board, officials said Thursday.”
SOCIETY AND CULTURE:
The writings of migrant workers
The sound of Chinese migrant worker writers / Sixth Tone
“Three Chinese migrant worker writers share their lives and poems.”
Support for Shanghai’s concerned pet owners
Animal lovers and helpful community in Shanghai keep pet owners in the know / Shanghai Daily
Some helpful animal lovers and Good Samaritans have started to assemble helpful communities compiling information and resources for pet owners, amid the ongoing citywide lockdown.
AI resurrects a Cantopop concert
Remastered Leslie Cheung Passion Tour concert launches on Friday to mark anniversary of Canto-pop star’s death / SCMP (paywall)
“Canto-pop legend Leslie Cheung’s classic concert in 2000 has been remastered using artificial intelligence to mark 19 years since the death of the Hong Kong star.”