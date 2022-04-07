News Briefing for Thursday, April 7, 2022
COVID must-reads:
- China’s lockdowns “will have a global effect on almost every trade,” as severe pressure on transport and logistics across the country threatens to worsen the economic fallout.
- Two recorded phone calls made by Dr. Zhū Wèipíng 朱谓萍, an epidemiologist working for Shanghai’s Pudong District, went viral over their blunt criticism of the city’s COVID-19 policies.
- Shanghai is trying to improve the distribution of food and essential goods for locked-in residents, who are struggling to get meat, rice, and other supplies.
- Authorities have sacked an airport executive and a hospital dean for failing to control COVID, while non-Chinese airline carriers were instructed to reduce passenger loads to a maximum of 40% of capacity starting on April 11 until at least the end of the month.
A new tech pact between the U.S. and Singapore is part of Washington’s efforts to “reduce their reliance on China for AI development,” as the U.S. courts other Asian nations to broaden its strategy in the region.
JD.com founder Richard Liu (刘强东 Liú Qiángdōng) has stepped down as CEO, marking another big Chinese tech boss to retreat from the limelight amid Beijing’s tightening oversight. Xú Léi 徐雷, the president of the ecommerce giant, has been named to take Liu’s place.
Beijing will take “strong measures” if U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi visits Taiwan. The visit has not been confirmed by U.S. or Taiwanese officials, but some Japanese and Taiwanese media reported it would take place after she visits Japan this weekend. However, the visit seems unlikely to happen, as Pelosi today tested positive for COVID.
- Related: U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has said the U.S. would sanction China, should Beijing invade Taiwan.
Around 22 million barrels of Russian, Venezuelan, and Iranian oil are lingering right off of China’s coasts, as the nation’s strict pandemic measures to control the ongoing COVID outbreak continue to choke global supply chains. Traders estimate that demand will fall by half a million barrels a day due to factory and transportation shutdowns.
The Shenzhen Stock Exchange conducted an online survey of 29,100 individual investors in mainland China in 2021. The average asset size of investor securities accounts was 606,000 yuan ($95,200), 9,000 yuan ($1,410) higher than 2020.
A manufacturer in the semiconductor industry, Hangzhou Lion Electronics, announced net profits for the first quarter of up to 245 million yuan ($38.49 million), a year-on-year increase of 223.24%.
A Boeing 737 MAX meant for China Eastern Airlines subsidiary Shanghai Airlines landed in Shanghai today, the first delivery of such a plane in China since the model was grounded by Beijing after an Ethiopian Airlines Flight crash in 2019.
