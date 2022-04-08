Edge Links for Friday, April 8, 2022
12 of China’s largest tech firms saw a net increase of 79,100 employees from July 2021 to mid-March 2022: 216,800 people left but 295,900 new employees were hired at companies including Tencent, Alibaba, Meituan, and JD.com, according to the Cyberspace Administration of China.
Metaverse AI tech and app producer Deemos 影眸科技(上海)有限公司 has completed Pre-A financing of tens of millions of yuan to be used for team building and development of the underlying core AI technology.
Safety systems of new energy vehicle (NEV) enterprises need to be strengthened, per new guidelines from five ministries including those of Transport, Public Security and Industry & Information Technology.
Mysterious execs at Tencent: The company paid out more than $200 million each to two unidentified executives in 2021 while founder Pony Ma’s compensation was cut for a year.
New COVID-19 measures in Beijing: Municipal authorities have introduced the strictest measures since early 2020, including curbs on travel from certain parts of China and wider quarantine regulations.