Editor’s Note for Monday, April 11, 2022

My thoughts today:

Beijing is sending smiles to Washington, D.C. Yesterday, China’s ambassador to the U.S., Qín Gāng, 秦刚 attended the opening ceremony of a “photo expo to commemorate the Flying Tigers, a great chapter in the history of China-U.S. relations.” On Friday last week, Qin tweeted a message of support to Elon Musk after the world’s most rebellious rich man gave a very positive sounding virtual chat at some kind of space-related event in China.

Where will it go? Nowhere probably.

The U.S. is not very receptive to messages like this right now, and China’s body politic is equally hostile. So, we’ll see.

Our word of the day is hope (希望 xīwàng).

Jeremy Goldkorn worked in China for 20 years as an editor and entrepreneur. He is editor-in-chief of SupChina, and co-founder of the Sinica Podcast. Read more

