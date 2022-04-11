Editor’s Note for Monday, April 11, 2022
A note for Access newsletter readers from Jeremy Goldkorn.
My thoughts today:
Beijing is sending smiles to Washington, D.C. Yesterday, China’s ambassador to the U.S., Qín Gāng, 秦刚 attended the opening ceremony of a “photo expo to commemorate the Flying Tigers, a great chapter in the history of China-U.S. relations.” On Friday last week, Qin tweeted a message of support to Elon Musk after the world’s most rebellious rich man gave a very positive sounding virtual chat at some kind of space-related event in China.
Where will it go? Nowhere probably.
The U.S. is not very receptive to messages like this right now, and China’s body politic is equally hostile. So, we’ll see.
Our word of the day is hope (希望 xīwàng).
Upcoming event on April 14: U.S.-China philanthropy dialogue — Building U.S.-China climate collaboration: The role of next gen.