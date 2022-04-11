Highlighted Links for Monday, April 10, 2022
BUSINESS AND TECHNOLOGY:
Money pulls out from China
Foreign cash flees China as investors shun autocracies / Nikkei Asia (paywall)
“Overseas money is starting to pull out of Chinese markets after the risk of investing in autocratic countries was starkly highlighted by sharp drops in Russia’s currency and securities prices following its invasion of Ukraine.”
China yield premium over U.S. vanishes with more outflows seen / Bloomberg (paywall)
“China’s yield advantage over Treasuries disappeared for the first time in more than a decade, paving the way for more capital outflows to follow the recent record exodus from the Asian nation.”
Harvard endowment’s debate shows PE funds’ China struggle / Bloomberg (paywall)
“China-focused private equity firms are struggling for new cash, hit by increased skepticism among U.S. pension funds and endowments about the growing political and market risks of Asia’s largest economy.”
Beijing vows to accelerate implementation of new overseas IPO rules / Caixin (paywall)
It’s tough to find a tech job or apply for grad school
Chinese internet companies add 79,100 jobs in nine months / Caixin (paywall)
“From July 2021 to mid-March, a dozen internet companies including Tencent, Alibaba, ByteDance, Meituan and JD.com cut 216,800 workers while hiring 295,900 for a net increase of 79,100 positions, the Cyberspace Administration of China said Friday.”
China’s tech layoffs: How many people have been affected? / TechNode
Finding jobs for China’s 10.76 million new college graduates / Caixin (paywall)
Think the ‘gaokao’ is hard? Try this year’s grad school exam. / Sixth Tone
SCIENCE, HEALTH, AND ENVIRONMENT:
COVID curbs are putting China’s food security at risk
China food security at risk from growing list of farming issues / Bloomberg (paywall)
“Chinese farmers in the country’s most important region for corn, soybeans and rice are facing a myriad of challenges as the spring planting season kicks off, endangering the nation’s ability to secure enough grains for this year.”
In locked-down Jilin, worries sprout over delayed spring plowing / Sixth Tone
Vaping in China
After China tightened regulation over vaping, People’s Daily publishes commentary. / Pekingnology
Pekingnology takes a three-part look at China’s vaping rules, and some “dubious” information posted by RLX Technology, China’s leader in e-cigarettes.
POLITICS AND FOREIGN AFFAIRS:
Hong Kong authorities arrest journalist on sedition charges
Hong Kong police arrest veteran journalist for alleged sedition / Reuters
“Hong Kong’s national security police arrested [區家麟 Qū Jiālín,] a veteran journalist and former contributing writer with the now-shuttered liberal media outlet Stand News, on Monday for alleged sedition, police and local media said.”
Hong Kong journalist arrested for alleged sedition / Al Jazeera
White House sends officials over Solomons’ security pact
U.S. to send officials to Solomon Islands due to tensions over China security pact / FT (paywall)
“The White House’s top Asia official is preparing to travel to the Solomon Islands in a rare high-level visit that underscores alarm in Washington over the Pacific nation’s security pact with China.”
China sends military supplies to Serbia
China says ‘regular military supplies’ delivered to Serbia / AP
“China said Monday its military planes delivered ‘regular military supplies’ to Serbia, in its first comments on an unusual operation in which six Chinese Air Force Y-20 transport planes landed in Belgrade early Saturday.”
China delivered FK-3 missile system to Serbian military, state media says / SCMP (paywall)
No charges for the husband of the caged woman
Shaanxi ‘caged woman’ was trafficked, but not caged: Investigators / Sixth Tone
“A municipal investigation finds that a woman in China’s northwest was a victim of trafficking, but husband is not charged.”
SOCIETY AND CULTURE:
Satirizing Beijing, in Taiwan
For the rising stars of Taiwanese political satire, China is a joke / Washington Post (paywall)
The “Ministry of Winnie Affairs” is the work of EyeCTV, a Taiwanese comedy group that has made its name by satirizing China and the ruling Chinese Communist Party, that “has ushered in a new genre of Taiwanese political satire.”
Rural moms are banking on better education for their kids
A studied sacrifice: Why China’s moms bet all on education / Sixth Tone
“Across rural China, peidu mothers, who rededicate their lives to supervise their childrens’ education, are on the rise. But at what cost?”
Preventing looted art
China cracks down on sale of stolen antiquities and archives / Art Newspaper
“Following a 16-year-long case, involving stolen national treasures offered at auction in 2020, experts say more resources are needed to help people avoid unwittingly selling looted items.”