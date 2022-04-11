Links for Monday, April 10, 2022
Notable China news from around the world
A lot of Singapore’s billionaires are from China
Chinese migrants make the top 10 of Singapore’s Forbes billionaire list / Caixin (paywall)
“Naturalized Singaporeans from China have attained a significant presence on the list of the country’s top 10 billionaires, according to the latest edition of Forbes’ annual The World’s Billionaires.”
Sichuan Airlines suspends employee over an old slur
China’s Sichuan Airlines grounds worker for 7-year-old slur on social media / SCMP (paywall)
Sichuan Airlines “has suspended an employee over offensive comments against the country’s dominant Han Chinese population, which he is alleged to have made seven years ago as a university student.”
Indonesian internet company raises over a billion in Hong Kong
GoTo shares jump after raising $1.1 billion in one of 2022’s biggest IPOs / Bloomberg (paywall)
H.K. billionaire rebounds from blunders with win from GoTo IPO / Bloomberg (paywall)
Tencent shutters esports service
Tencent to shut down its game streaming service / TechCrunch
“Tencent, the world’s largest video games company, said it will shutter its game streaming platform Penguin Esports by June due to ‘changes in business strategies.’”
Automakers under lockdown pressure
China’s NIO delays car deliveries as suppliers face COVID halts / Bloomberg (paywall)
China EV maker NIO suspends production due to supply chain disruptions / Reuters
NIO’s autonomous driving executive leaves in restructuring: report / TechNode
Battery giant CATL isolates workers to avoid COVID shutdown / Bloomberg (paywall)
CATL’s first overseas factory to begin making EV batteries by year’s end / Caixin (paywall)
GM develops continuity plan amid China’s COVID-19 outbreak / Reuters
Tesla China exports slump to just 60 cars on strong local demand / Bloomberg (paywall)
Strategy games and buying up land
The Chinese companies trying to buy strategic islands / FT (paywall)
“Small businesses from China have scoured the globe for important strips of land. Are they trying to make money or are they a front for Beijing?”
Cocos raises $50 million
Chinese gaming engine company Cocos raises $50 million / TechNode
Chinese open-source gaming engine company Cocos has completed a Series B with a total of $50 million, 36kr reported.
AI and China’s watchful eye
China uses AI software to improve its surveillance capabilities / Reuters
“Dozens of Chinese firms have built software that uses artificial intelligence to sort data collected on residents, amid high demand from authorities seeking to upgrade their surveillance tools, a Reuters review of government documents shows.”
Olympics and influencers
China used TV, TikTok stars in discreet Olympics campaign / AP
“A ‘Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ TV star, a Paralympic swimmer and a self-described ‘brand king’ were among the Instagram and TikTok influencers who were paid by Chinese officials for a discreet campaign that promoted the Beijing Winter Olympics, new Justice Department documents reveal.”
The cost of COVID controls
China stocks dive over COVID controls / Caixin (paywall)
China’s prices surge past forecasts amid lockdowns, Ukraine war / Al Jazeera
“Soaring factory inflation in world’s second-largest economy could exacerbate rising prices worldwide.”
China banks allow mortgage payment holiday in COVID-hit Shanghai / Bloomberg (paywall)
China port congestion leaves everything from grains to metals stranded / Bloomberg (paywall)
“Dotting the sea off Chinese ports are 477 bulk cargo ships waiting to deliver resources from metal ore to grain into the country.”
CNOOC eyes Shanghai IPO worth billions
Chinese oil giant CNOOC to raise $4.4 billion in Shanghai listing / Reuters
“Chinese oil giant CNOOC said on Monday it will raise 28.08 billion yuan ($4.41 billion) in a share listing in Shanghai, after setting the price for what will be mainland China’s 11th-biggest public stock offering.”
Luckin Coffee woes
Battered Luckin Coffee emerges from bankruptcy proceedings / Reuters
“Luckin Coffee said on Monday it had emerged from bankruptcy proceedings, two years after an accounting fraud derailed the coffee chain’s business.”
BYD buses to roam Nairobi roads
Chinese-made electric buses launch in Nairobi / China-Africa Project (paywall)
“The Kenyan mobility startup BasiGo has assembled its first electric buses, using components from the Chinese automaker Build Your Dream (BYD).”
India and Australia strengthen ties, eyeing China
India-Australia trade pact pushes back against ‘panda in the room’ / Nikkei Asia (paywall)
“India and Australia sealed an interim free trade deal early this month after over a decade of on-and-off negotiations. As they signed on the dotted line, each side appears to have had one eye on China.”
China is just one of the headaches facing Australia’s next PM / Bloomberg (paywall)
China’s take on Ukraine sounds a lot like Russia’s
China’s echoes of Russia’s alternate reality intensify around the world / NYT (paywall)
“China’s officials and state media are increasingly parroting Russian propaganda organs on the war in Ukraine, undercutting U.S. and European diplomatic efforts, even after the killings in Bucha.”
China is Russia’s most powerful weapon for information warfare / Washington Post (paywall)
Prison time for stealing Monsanto secrets
Chinese man sentenced for stealing Monsanto trade secret / AP
A “Chinese national who pleaded guilty earlier this year to stealing a trade secret from agribusiness giant Monsanto while he worked in Missouri,” has been sentenced to more than two years in prison.
Tone shifts in China’s relations with South Korea and the Philippines
South China Sea issues handled ‘properly,’ Xi tells Duterte / AP
Philippines’ Duterte, China’s Xi call for restraint in South China Sea / Reuters
China-S. Korea relationship: A new chapter / Beijing Channel
Singapore warns U.S. on growing tensions with China
Singapore’s Lee warns U.S. against isolating China over Ukraine / Bloomberg (paywall)
“Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong warned the U.S. against isolating China over the war in Ukraine by framing it as a battle between democracies and autocracies, which would complicate an already fraught relationship between the two powers.”
Singapore’s Lee cautions U.S. against ‘everyone but China’ approach in Asia engagement, says ‘more pleased’ if Hong Kong expats stayed put / SCMP (paywall)
Nuclear buildups
China is accelerating its nuclear buildup over rising fears of U.S. conflict / WSJ (paywall)
“Beijing believes [the] U.S. could turn to nuclear weapons in a war; Ukraine invasion underscores the value of a robust arsenal.”
Benin’s bargaining wins with China
How a small group of negotiators in Benin got China to play ball / China-Africa Project (paywall)
“One of the world’s foremost experts on Africa-China negotiations, Folashade Soule, recently published a report highlighting how a group of negotiators in Benin bargained with Chinese bodies financing and building a new business center in the port city of Cotonou.”
China backs Pakistan despite political crisis
Power shift in Pakistan won’t affect China ties, ‘hard-core friend’ Beijing says / SCMP (paywall)
“Relations with Pakistan are unlikely to be affected, China said, after Pakistani prime minister Imran Khan was removed from office by a historic no-confidence motion amid a major political crisis in the South Asian nation.”
Hangzhou ex-chief goes to trial
Former Communist Party chief of Hangzhou to face trial on bribery charges / SCMP (paywall)
Zhōu Jiāngyǒng 周江勇 was expelled from the Party in January, and was “accused of taking advantage of his positions by accepting huge bribes for almost two decades.”
Taiwan and Ukraine
‘It feels like the end of the world’: Taiwan civilians practise for war as Ukraine revives China fears / Guardian
“Community groups use U.S. army training videos to rehearse for disaster, yet the government is reluctant to support a civilian defense force.”
A Chinese sci-fi film
The hit new film pushing Chinese sci-fi into unexplored territory / Sixth Tone
“Kong Dashan’s award-winning feature ‘Journey to the West’ is generating huge buzz in China — and showing there is more to Chinese sci-fi than Liu Cixin.”