News Briefing for Monday, April 10, 2022

Beijing will discuss two international forced-labor treaties at the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress next week, an issue that has previously stalled investment deals with the EU, and after rights activists last week urged the U.S.’s Biden administration to crack down on imported goods in Xinjiang.
- Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhào Lìjiān 赵立坚 also called forced labor accusations “the biggest lie of the century,” in response to a U.S. research report that linked major automakers such as BMW and General Motors to controversial labor programs in the region.
Will Hong Kong’s next leader be a hard-liner? Former cop John Lee (李家超 Lǐ Jiāchāo), who announced his bid for the city’s top position last week and is the favored candidate to win, has “a history of defending, promoting and advancing Hong Kong’s most controversial laws,” per the Washington Post.
Gaming licenses get approved again: After nine months without a single new video game title approved for release in the Chinese market, the National Press and Publication Administration resumed gaming approvals on April 11. Of the 45 titles approved, industry leaders Tencent and NetEase were “noticeably absent,” Bloomberg reports, but the stocks of many gaming companies, including industry leaders, rose by 6–8% in pre-market trading in response to the news.
A Chinese chemist was convicted on Thursday for illegally concealing work he was doing in China while employed at the University of Kansas, as part of the fallout from the U.S. government’s controversial and now-shuttered China Initiative. U.S. District Judge Julie Robinson is weighing a defense motion to dismiss the case against Franklin Tao (Táo Fēng 陶丰).
Brick-and-mortar bank branches are closing: The five largest state-owned banks shuttered 566 branches in 2021 and the total number of banking industry employees decreased by 13,300.
Seeds for the future: Xí Jìnpìng 习近平 yesterday inspected the Yazhou Bay Seed Laboratory in Hainan, and emphasized that China’s seed industry technology must be self-reliant to ensure food security. Agricultural stocks rose sharply in the afternoon.
More business news flashes:
- In March, China’s total electric battery sales amounted to 24.5 gigawatt hours (GWh), a year-on-year increase of 175.3%.
- CATL, the world’s biggest manufacturer of EV batteries, has implemented a so-called closed loop for workers at its main factory in China in a bid to avoid a COVID-19 shutdown.
- Open-source gaming engine company Cocos raised $50 million in Series B funding.
- Chinese banks extended 3.13 trillion yuan ($492 billion) in new yuan loans in March, while new bank lending in the first quarter rose to a record of 8.34 trillion yuan ($1.3 trillion)
