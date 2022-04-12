Highlighted Links for Monday, April 12, 2022
Notable China news from around the world
Highlights from the China NewsBase, our definitive archive of China news for Access members. Click here to enter the NewsBase.
BUSINESS AND TECHNOLOGY:
Are luxury brands going to suffer from Shanghai COVID hangover?
Louis Vuitton, Dior sales jump, defying war and China gloom / Bloomberg (paywall)
“LVMH warned it’s currently seeing a negative impact on demand for luxury products due to lockdowns in China…[But LVMH earlier] reported that first-quarter sales advanced 23% on an organic basis to 18 billion euros ($19.5 billion).”
The next boom: Cell and gene therapies
One to Watch: China’s cell and gene therapies industry / Pharmaceutical Executive
China’s the country’s cell and gene therapies market “has been boosted by an increasingly encouraging regulatory environment, improved R&D infrastructure, and influx of capital and talent.”
The official American position: China is a commercial threat?
In the long term, China will “eclipse” today’s Russia crisis, U.S. trade czar says / Vanity Fair
“As the world watches Vladimir Putin’s violent assault on Ukraine, [U.S. Trade Representative] Katherine Tai knows it will add even more pressure on her talks with China.”
Italy is going to look into China deals
Italy to set up unit to scrutinize takeovers of strategic firms — sources / Reuters
“Prime Minister Mario Draghi’s 14-month old government has used so-called “golden powers” to set conditions on scores of mergers and has blocked several attempts by China to extend its presence in the euro zone’s third-largest economy. “
SCIENCE, HEALTH, AND ENVIRONMENT:
Continued official support for COVID zero
Dynamic zero-COVID strategy ‘the best choice’ as infections surpass 325,000: chief epidemiologist of China’s CDC / Global Times
“Sticking with the strategy is the best choice at the current stage, Wu Zunyou, chief epidemiologist of the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention, said at the same press conference…Wu made the remarks when asked whether, as a third option between dynamic-zero and ‘lying flat,’ China can allow the existence of the virus at a low level.”
POLITICS AND FOREIGN AFFAIRS:
Preparing for an invasion of Taiwan
With eye on China, Taiwan issues its first war survival handbook / NBC
“Taiwan’s defense ministry released a civil defense handbook on Tuesday in an effort to prepare the public for military conflict with China, a threat that has loomed larger since the Russian invasion of Ukraine.”
More propaganda support for Russia’s narrative on Ukraine war
China’s echoes of Russia’s alternate reality intensify around the world / NYT (paywall)
“China’s officials and state media are increasingly parroting Russian propaganda organs on the war in Ukraine, undercutting U.S. and European diplomatic efforts, even after the killings in Bucha.”
Australia is alarmed by China’s growing presence in the Pacific
Australian minister flies to Solomon Islands for urgent talks on China pact / FT (paywall)
“Australia’s minister for the Pacific has flown to the Solomon Islands to urgently discuss its plans for a security pact with China that could give Beijing a strategic hold in the region.”
SOCIETY AND CULTURE:
Typeface censorship?
China to hunt down ‘incorrect and non-standard’ fonts / Sixth Tone
“Chinese authorities are calling for companies to stop using weird fonts in books, posters, and packaging.”
Bend it like girls in the Guizhou village
For rural soccer girls, a long shot out of the mountains / Sixth Tone
“A sudden sports craze has the children of an isolated Guizhou village aiming higher in life.”
Stories and photos from COVID lockdown
From the U.S. to China: A 3-month quarantine horror story / NYT (paywall)
“A lawyer flew home to China hoping to see his family for the first time since the pandemic began. Instead, he was trapped in three months of quarantine.”
Photos: Two weeks of COVID lockdown in Shanghai / Atlantic