News Briefing for Monday, April 12, 2022
Notable China news from around the world
Here’s what else you need to know about China today:
Fines and punishments for corrupt bankers and a metals tycoon in China and the U.S.:
- Wáng Yè 王业, “a former president of the Shenzhen branch of China Construction Bank Corp. (CCB), has been taken away by anti-corruption authorities,” reports Caixin.
- Lǐ Guóróng 李国荣, a former bank regulator in Southwest China’s Sichuan province, was expelled from the Communist Party and relieved of all his official duties for taking bribes.
- Six companies linked to Chinese metals tycoon Liú Zhōngtián 劉忠田 have been fined $1.83 billion “by a U.S. federal judge in Los Angeles in relation to a conspiracy to evade customs duties and inflate the revenues of Hong Kong-listed China Zhongwang Holdings.”
The U.S. State Department has ordered the departure of some consulate staff and their families from Shanghai because of the COVID-19 surge and associated lockdowns.
China has approved new online games in a sign that the long recent crackdown on the industry may be easing. But the list of new licenses granted for 45 games doesn’t include those from foreign developers or Tencent, which is now perhaps the world’s most important gaming company. Reuters says that “companies had bent over backwards after facing heavy criticism from authorities for being non-compliant.”
Economic crisis meeting in Beijing: With economic challenges mounting, Lǐ Kèqiáng 李克强 implored local-level authorities to do their part.
China has put the “common prosperity” push on the backburner in this “pivotal year” for Xí Jìnpíng 习近平, whose “rhetoric about redistributing wealth was aimed partly at drumming up public support,” but which “unnerved entrepreneurs and posed a drag on growth,” says the New York Times.
Falling pork prices are inhibiting inflation: In March, the price of pork dropped by 41.4% year-on-year, contributing to the Consumer Price Index (CPI) growing by only 0.6 percentage points to 1.5% year-on-year. The Producer Price Index (PPI) increased by 8.3% year-on-year.
TikTok’s ad revenue could top $11 billion this year, according to one forecast, which is more than Twitter and Snapchat combined. TikTok and its Chinese counterpart Douyin, both products of Beijing-based ByteDance, together surpassed 63 million downloads in March 2022, ranking first in the list of global mobile non-game application downloads.
Huawei is doing payments! After obtaining a license in March, Huawei has entered an industry 90% controlled by Alipay and WeChat Pay with its Huawei Wallet app. Huawei’s biggest competitive advantage is probably the use of the company’s own product ecosystem.