Highlighted Links for Wednesday, April 13, 2022
Notable China news from around the world
Highlights from the China NewsBase, our definitive archive of China news for Access members. Click here to enter the NewsBase.
BUSINESS AND TECHNOLOGY:
How Uniqlo won over China
How keeping quiet about politics helped Uniqlo become China’s favorite fashion brand / Bloomberg (paywall)
Uniqlo’s rare success in China is in part due to the foreign brand’s smart product strategy and early market entry. Above all, the company’s “political savvy” helped it rise to the top, offering a potential model for foreign brands targeting the country’s growing pool of middle-class consumers amid a rise in nationalistic voices.
Uniqlo owner’s results seen as bellwether for China shutdown impact / Reuters
U.S. fines six firms over aluminum imports from China
California firms to pay $1.8B for avoiding import duties / AP
“Six Southern California companies have been ordered to pay $1.8 billion in restitution after evading import duties on aluminum from China and participating in a scheme to artificially inflate the revenues of a Chinese company, federal prosecutors said.”
U.S. fines 6 companies linked to Chinese metals tycoon $1.8bn / Nikkei Asia (paywall)
Chinese people are buying fridges over food shortage fears
China’s lockdowns boost refrigerator sales to store food / Sixth Tone
“Worried over long lockdowns, Chinese consumers are increasingly investing in freezers to store food, fearing such measures to contain the spread of COVID-19 could make it difficult to buy groceries.”
Shanghai lockdown: fridges, freezers in high demand as stockpiling food becomes priority among residents / SCMP (paywall)
SCIENCE, HEALTH, AND ENVIRONMENT:
Ocean and space observation
China microsatellite fleet to scan for black holes and supernovas / SCMP (paywall)
“Scientists in China are developing a fleet of small satellites for cutting-edge astronomical observations, traditionally the realm of large and expensive space telescopes.”
China launches new ocean surveillance radar satellite / Space
“The third Gaofen 3 satellite joins a network of earlier surveillance satellites.”
U.S. warns of China and Russia threats in space
China, Russia seek weapons to hit U.S. satellites, Pentagon says / Bloomberg (paywall)
“China and Russia continue to develop and deploy weapons that can attack U.S. satellites even as they increase their own fleets of intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance space vehicles, according to the Pentagon’s intelligence agency.”
Defense Intelligence Agency calls attention to China’s and Russia’s growing presence in space / Space News
“A new report by the Defense Intelligence Agency notes that the space fleets of China and Russia grew more than 70% in just over two years.”
Banned e-cigarettes
Flavored vapes banned from october as new e-cigarette rules approved / Caixin (paywall)
“China’s market regulator has approved national technical standards for e-cigarettes set to come into effect on Oct. 1, as part of a new regulatory regime that will ban flavored vapes — including those which contain no nicotine.”
POLITICS AND FOREIGN AFFAIRS:
Will China bail out countries that owe it billions in debt?
China hesitates on bailing out Sri Lanka, Pakistan as debt soars / Bloomberg (paywall)
Beijing still hasn’t responded to Pakistan and Sri Lanka’s pleas to bail out billions in debt owed to China, showing both “a refining of Xi’s signature Belt and Road Initiative as well as a hesitancy to be seen interfering in messy domestic political situations.”
India open to additional $2 bln aid for Sri Lanka with eye on China – sources / Reuters
Xi makes insolvent friends wait for bailout: Balance of power / Bloomberg (paywall)
John Lee drums up support in Hong Kong
Hong Kong’s John Lee locks in backing for top job / Nikkei Asia (paywall)
“Hong Kong’s former security chief John Lee (李家超 Lǐ Jiāchāo) on Wednesday threw his hat in the ring to become the city’s next chief executive, after winning majority backing from a Beijing-controlled election committee that all but guarantees him the job.”
Hong Kong’s John Lee secures leadership bid; says run ‘not easy’ despite being sole contender so far / HKFP
John Lee’s bid for Hong Kong leader signals Beijing’s ‘hard line’ / Al Jazeera
获786人提名 李家超正式报名参选香港特首 / Caixin (paywall)
Beijing rumored to hold the Party Congress this November
China to hold Party Congress in November: report / Nikkei Asia (paywall)
“The Chinese Communist Party is expected to convene its twice-a-decade national congress in November, a Hong Kong newspaper reported Monday, the crucial gathering at which [Chinese leader] Xí Jìnpíng 习近平 appears virtually certain to secure a third term as party leader.”
Phoenix TV gets booted from Taiwan
Phoenix TV faces closure in Taiwan / Taipei Times
“The government yesterday designated Phoenix Television a Chinese-funded company, a move that should force the network to close its office in Taiwan.”
Taiwan’s ouster of Phoenix TV shows shift of view on Hong Kong / Nikkei Asia (paywall)
SOCIETY AND CULTURE:
Soccer struggles under COVID zero
China’s Asian Champions League hopes dented again by COVID restrictions / Reuters
“Asian Champions League group matches for clubs in the east of the continent kick off on Friday, and while South Korean and Japanese sides will look to get off to a strong start Chinese involvement is once again limited due to COVID-19 issues.”
Chinese sci-fi films
The hit new film pushing Chinese sci-fi into unexplored territory / Sixth Tone
“Kong Dashan’s award-winning feature ‘Journey to the West’ is generating huge buzz in China — and showing there is more to Chinese sci-fi than Liu Cixin.”
China doesn’t want ugly fonts
China to hunt down ‘incorrect and non-standard’ fonts / Sixth Tone
“Publishers, packaging designers, and others will be asked to self-regulate in an effort to eliminate ‘weird’ and ‘ugly’ writing.”
Shanghai’s eating habits under lockdown
For the takeout-hungry, Shanghai’s lockdown is a pressure cooker / Sixth Tone
“Some didn’t own pots and pans, while others indulged in online orders. Now they’re either learning to cook or just struggling.”
Girls soccer in China’s rural villages
For rural soccer girls, a long shot out of the mountains / Sixth Tone
“A sudden sports craze has the children of an isolated Guizhou village aiming higher in life.”