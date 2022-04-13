News Briefing for Wednesday, April 13, 2022
Notable China news from around the world
Here’s what else you need to know about China today:
Australia urged the Solomon Islands to “consider not signing” the draft of a new security deal with China, after Australian Minister for the Pacific Zed Seselja visited the islands amid growing pressure among Western nations to ditch the controversial pact.
China has nixed another gay movie storyline, this time from the Harry Potter spin-off Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore. Warner Bros caved to demands from the Chinese government to censor references to a queer relationship from dialogue.
Twitter users are exposing nationalists and pro-Russia talk in China by translating content from popular social media platforms under the hashtag “The Great Translation Movement,” which Beijing has rebuked as “cherry picked content.” Meanwhile, inside China, social media users expressed frustration with a once popular nationalist blogger’s patriotic clickbait.
China’s global trade is up, especially with Belt and Road Initiative countries: China’s total trade with the rest of the world in the first quarter was 9.42 trillion yuan ($1.47 trillion), a year-on-year increase of 10.7%, but trade with countries along the Belt and Road increased sharply by 16.7%.
More money piles into the metaverse: ZenusTech, a developer of 3D content-generation software for the metaverse, today announced the completion of an angel round of financing worth tens of millions of yuan. Following the wave of excitement about the metaverse in 2021, an estimate based on the first quarter of this year found that 31 metaverse companies have announced financing of $475 million in total.
Douyin is doing drinks: Douyin, ByteDance’s short-video app, confirmed today the company will sell beverages on the Douyin platform via live broadcasts and short videos.
iPhone factories closed: Taiwanese iPhone maker Pegatron halted operations because of pandemic restrictions at two subsidiaries in Shanghai and Kunshan, raising global supply chain fears.
Hong Kong’s biggest banks to reopen all branches: Branch operations are to be fully restored next week as the city prepares to relax some of its social-distancing rules.
