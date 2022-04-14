Highlighted Links for Thursday, April 14, 2022
Notable China news from around the world
Highlights from the China NewsBase, our definitive archive of China news for Access members. Click here to enter the NewsBase.
BUSINESS AND TECHNOLOGY:
On TikTok, what happens in Russia stays in Russia
TikTok created an alternate universe just for Russia / Washington Post (paywall)
“The Chinese-owned social media giant weathered Putin’s information crackdown by muzzling its users there and cutting them off from the outside world, while allowing state propaganda.”
Sohu backs away from U.S. audits
Chinese internet portal Sohu seeks delisting from Nasdaq after being named by U.S. regulator as non-compliant with audit rules / SCMP (paywall)
“Internet portal Sohu, one of the first Chinese tech firms to list on Nasdaq in 2000, said it is looking to exit the U.S. exchange, signaling that the company is not confident about meeting strict auditing requirements.”
SCIENCE, HEALTH, AND ENVIRONMENT:
Can blood in leeches help track biodiversity?
Mother nature may be providing a tool to monitor biodiversity: bloodsucking leeches / SCMP (paywall)
Researchers have extracted DNA from blood ingested by leeches to track wildlife and biodiversity in China’s Ailaoshan Nature Reserve in Yunnan Province.
Hong Kong will ease COVID curbs, at Beijing’s displeasure
Hong Kong confirms it will ease COVID restrictions from April 21 / Reuters
China won’t let Hong Kong cut seven-day quarantine, Tien says / Bloomberg (paywall)
“Hong Kong can’t reduce its one-week quarantine for incoming residents until Beijing moves past COVID-zero, a deputy to China’s top legislature said, showing the constraints facing the financial hub to further opening up internationally.”
POLITICS AND FOREIGN AFFAIRS:
U.S. Treasury secretary ramps up pressure on China over Russia
Yellen says China should urge Russia to end its Ukraine war / AP
Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen urged China to use its “special relationship with Russia” to persuade Russia to end the war in Ukraine, at a speech with the Atlantic Council on Wednesday.
Yellen challenges China in ‘moment for choosing’ on world order / Bloomberg (paywall)
Yellen warns nations staying neutral in Russia’s war with Ukraine / WSJ (paywall)
China rejects ‘pressure or coercion’ over Russia relations / AP
“China on Thursday said it would reject ‘any pressure or coercion’ over its relationship with Russia, in response to a call from U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen for Beijing to use its ‘special relationship with Russia’ to persuade Moscow to end the war in Ukraine.”
Chinese citizens who stayed behind in Ukraine
The Chinese nationals who chose to stay in Ukraine / Nikkei Asia (paywall)
“Around 6,000 Chinese citizens were living in Ukraine before Russia invaded the country on Feb. 24, according to the Chinese Embassy in Kyiv. Many have since evacuated, but some are stuck and a few have chosen to stay.”
SOCIETY AND CULTURE:
Shanghai’s female soccer stars
Inside China’s top women’s soccer academy / Sixth Tone
“Unlike the much-maligned men’s side, China’s women’s national soccer team is a force to be reckoned with. That has a lot to do with a primary school in central Shanghai.”
Art and the age of hyper-online activity
Guan Xiao, artist with an eye on our hyper-online lives, joins David Kordansky gallery / Art News
An interview with Beijing-based multimedia artist Guān Xiǎo 关小, whose work “mirrors a hyper-online, hyper-global life as a ceaseless onslaught of information.”
Risky business
Chinese companies find celebrities are risky business / Barron’s
Besides direct intervention from Beijing, a “chilling effect” has caused companies to rethink engagements with celebrities, spooked by the risk of incurring regulatory wrath.
Kim Lee, China’s American feminist icon
The American fighting for the future of women’s rights in China / Sixth Tone
“Kim Lee became a feminist icon in China after publicly accusing her celebrity husband of domestic violence. Now, she’s locked in a legal battle to protect other women’s right to call out abusers online.”