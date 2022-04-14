Links for Thursday, April 14, 2022
Notable China news from around the world
Jiangxi joins the crackdown on job hopping
Another Chinese province to blacklist scientists for job hopping / Caixin (paywall)
China’s Jiangxi Province said in a statement that it will “blacklist some scientists who change their jobs, including those working at universities, becoming the latest region to introduce punitive measures to curb job hopping amid fierce competition for university talent.”
Economy woes
China’s central bank vows to use policy tools, including RRR / Bloomberg (paywall)
“The People’s Bank of China will use its policy toolbox flexibly as it aims to ensure sufficient liquidity in the economy, a senior central bank official said, adding hundreds of billions of yuan will be earmarked for two new structural lending programs.”
China’s economy pays a price as lockdowns restrict nearly a third of its population. / NYT (paywall)
“The country’s zero-tolerance policy for coronavirus cases has analysts downgrading China economic growth forecasts.”
Justin Yifu Lin on economy, innovation, common prosperity, middle income trap, etc. / Pekingnology
Pekingnology translates the transcript of a speech from state counselor Justin Yifu Lin (林毅夫 Lín Yìfū), former senior vice president and chief economist of the World Bank, originally published (in Chinese) on March 21 by the National School of Development (NSD).
COVID curbs hit phones, cars, truckers, and clothes
Truckers caught in COVID controls snarl China supply chains / Bloomberg (paywall)
IPhone city staff in China to undergo mandatory virus tests / Bloomberg (paywall)
Shanghai’s COVID lockdown forces scramble by tech supply chain / Caixin (paywall)
VW China sales hit by lockdowns and semiconductor supply problems / FT (paywall)
Uniqlo owner sees big profit drop in China, sounds alarm on yen / Reuters
Empty offices in Shenzhen
COVID concerns leave more Shenzhen office space empty / Caixin (paywall)
“By the end of March, about 77.8% of Class A office space in Shenzhen was leased, a decline of 2.9 percentage points from the end of last year,” according to data from Cushman & Wakefield.
The COVID muzzle
China escalates zero-COVID propaganda effort as experts warn of economic damage / FT (paywall)
CLSA mulls a move to Singapore
CLSA proposes moving flagship investor forum from Hong Kong to Singapore / FT (paywall)
China issues warning on NFTs
Four things to know about China’s warning on NFT financial risks / Caixin (paywall)
“Three state-backed financial industry associations in China have called on their members to prevent financial risks associated with non-fungible tokens (NFTs), such as masking trades of financial products as NFT transactions.”
China’s banking association proposes restrictions on NFTs / TechCrunch
Chinese financial associations issue NFT warning / TechNode
Is China underreporting its COVID deaths?
China’s COVID deaths data questioned as tally lags other nations / Bloomberg (paywall)
“Almost two months into China’s worst COVID-19 outbreak, the vast country has reported only two deaths — a striking number that’s the subject of growing debate because it appears to best even nations with higher vaccination rates.”
China’s renewable megaproject in the desert
China offers more detail on Xi’s desert clean power mega-hub / Bloomberg (paywall)
“The majority of China’s massive desert renewable power project will be built after 2025, and most of the capacity in the first phase will come from solar, according to a researcher from the country’s largest grid operator.”
Coal at risk
China’s coal sector raises alarm over potential for more outages / Bloomberg (paywall)
“Eight coastal provinces, including powerhouse Guangdong, are expected to see a growing shortfall of coal for industry and cooling needs.”
China’s key coal-hauling rail line has collision between trains / Bloomberg (paywall)
“Two cargo trains collided Thursday on a railway that connects China’s top coal producing regions and its key distribution port, potentially hindering transportation of the fuel at a time when coastal provinces are struggling with low supplies.”
China urges U.S. to remove tariffs
China commerce ministry says it hopes U.S. will remove tariffs on Chinese goods as soon as possible / Reuters
“China’s commerce ministry hopes the United States will remove tariffs on Chinese goods and stop cracking down on Chinese firms as soon as possible,” said a ministry spokesperson.
Greece backs Chinese investments, urges China on Russia
Greek foreign minister says Chinese investment adheres to EU rules / Nikkei Asia (paywall)
“Greece’s foreign minister has urged China to work more closely with Moscow to bring about an end to Russia’s war in Ukraine, which has already killed thousands and displaced millions. Greece and China have close economic ties, with Chinese companies investing in Greek infrastructure.”
More on Shanghai lockdown
Analysis: Xi gives thumbs down to Shanghai, distancing closest aide / Nikkei Asia (paywall)
Shanghai residents organize themselves to survive lockdown chaos / Caixin (paywall)
With no end to Shanghai’s Covid lockdown in sight, anger among residents is at risk of boiling over / SCMP (paywall)
Camp beds and bread for Shanghai’s quarantined COVID cases / Reuters
Some of Shanghai’s COVID patients are recovered but restless / Sixth Tone
Anti-virus shutdowns in China spread as infections rise / AP