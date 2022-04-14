News Briefing for Thursday, April 14, 2022
Notable China news from around the world
Here’s what else you need to know about China today:
A former detainee recalls a Xinjiang detention camp: Read a rare, firsthand account with Ovalbek Turdakun — a Christian, a Chinese passport holder, and an ethnic Kyrgyz — who was imprisoned in one of China’s detention camps.
- Turdakun told his story after U.S. immigration authorities granted him and his family advanced parole, a temporary immigration status that lets them enter the United States.
- This article was published by TechCrunch, a website that usually covers Silicon Valley, and it says that Turdakun’s knowledge will “provide vital evidence regarding the use of technology provided by Chinese companies such as Hikvision to facilitate gross violations of internationally recognized human rights.”
China’s biggest graft-busting body was involved in the probe of Ant Group: The Central Commission for Discipline Inspection (CCDI), which oversees corruption probes into top Party officials, was one of the agencies named in a recent investigation into links between state-owned Chinese firms and Ant — the fintech offshoot of Alibaba.
- Ant’s planned IPO was canceled after Alibaba founder Jack Ma (马云 Mǎ Yún) criticized China’s financial regulators in 2020.
- Chinese prosecutors this week charged former Hangzhou Party chief Zhōu Jiāngyǒng 周江勇 with accepting “huge” bribes, but did not mention rumored connections to Ant.
Tencent will block access to foreign games by closing a service that allows Chinese gamers to play overseas games, due to “an adjustment in business operation strategy,” the company announced on Wednesday.
ByteDance makes more in China: According to data by Sensor Tower, ByteDance’s Chinese video app, Douyin, and its international version, TikTok, in March collectively made revenue of more than $308 million in the App Store and Google Play from “consumer spending.”
- Of this, 45.6% came from China, 18.8% from the U.S. market, and 4.2% from Saudi Arabia.
- Earlier this week, we reported a forecast that suggested the ad revenue of TikTok alone could top $11 billion in 2022.
China’s economy set for interest rate cut and liquidity boost: People’s Bank of China (PBOC) could take measures as early as Friday, including cuts to key policy interest rates.
Growing private banks: Private banks rapidly increased their asset scale, operating income, and net profits in 2021. Tencent’s WeBank, for example, had total assets of 438.74 billion yuan ($68.89 billion), operating income of 26.98 billion yuan ($4.23 billion), and net profits and 6.884 billion yuan ($1.08 billion), year-on-year growth rates of 22.65%, 35.75%, and 38.87%, respectively.
China buys a third of the world’s semiconductor gear: According to data from the International Semiconductor Industry Association, in 2021, semiconductor equipment sales on the Chinese mainland market were $29.62 billion, a year-on-year increase of 58%, and accounting for 28.9% of the global market, which last year reached a record high of $102.6 billion.
NFT warning: China Banking Association and two other financial associations issued a warning on the financial risks of blockchain-based digital tokens and non-fungible tokens (NFTs).
Want more business and technology news from SupChina in your inbox? Click here to sign up for our free daily newsletter that goes out at the end of every business day in China (coffee time in New York).