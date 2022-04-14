U.S. officials touch down in Taiwan

Foreign Affairs

The visit of six U.S. lawmakers to Taiwan follows earlier rumors of an intended visit by U.S. Speaker Nancy Pelosi — which was postponed because she tested positive for COVID.

Nadya Yeh
Illustration for SupChina by Derek Zheng

A bipartisan group of six U.S. lawmakers landed in Taiwan on Thursday — much to Beijing’s displeasure — as part of an unannounced visit to show Washington’s “rock-solid” support for the self-ruled island.

  • The delegation, led by Senator Lindsey Graham from South Carolina and chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee Bob Menendez, is set to meet Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文 Cài Yīngwén) and the island’s defense minister on Friday during their two-day visit.

The United States does not have any formal country-to-country relations with Taiwan, but is the island’s most important international backer and supplier of arms and rhetorical support.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhào Lìjiān 赵立坚 hit out at the visit today, saying, “China is firmly opposed to any form of official exchanges between the U.S. and Taiwan,” adding that the U.S. should “abide by the one-China principle.”

The U.S. delegation had stopped earlier in Australia, where it warned that the Solomon Islands could fall further under Chinese influence amid a controversial security pact between the two nations. Japan is planned to be the next stop on the group’s tour.

Nadya Yeh

Nadya Yeh is a Staff Writer and Editorial Associate at SupChina. Nadya has previously done research at the China Institute and worked in the Indian and Southeast Asian art department at Sotheby’s, New York. Read more

Suggested for you

Domestic News

‘I can’t believe our country is like this,’ and other conversations from the Shanghai lockdown

Anthony Tao
Foreign Affairs

Huawei pauses Russia operations as Beijing denounce NATO

Joe Webster

Medical robots at COVID hospitals in China

Barry van Wyk

New Zealand will allow extraditions to China

Nadya Yeh

A roundup of updates from Shanghai under lockdown

Greg James

The companies making billions from COVID-19

Barry van Wyk