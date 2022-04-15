Edge Links for Friday, April 15, 2022
Highest wages in Shanghai and Beijing: The Ministry of Human Resources and Social Security has released data on the minimum wage standards in China. Beijing has the highest hourly minimum wage with 25.3 yuan ($4).
Shanghai-based EV manufacturer Weltmeister 威马汽车 yesterday launched a new pure electric sedan, the WM Motor E, priced at 180,000-190,000 yuan ($28,238-$29,807).
Luckin Coffee 瑞幸咖啡 doubled its revenue in 2021. According to the company’s annual report submitted to the SEC, total net revenue in 2021 was $1.24 billion, an increase of 97.5% year-on-year.
People’s Daily planning NFT launch: Official publication of the Chinese Communist Party plans to feature Chinese paintings with non-fungible tokens (NFTs).
CATL, China’s top battery producer, will partner with local state-owned groups in Indonesia to build a $5.97 billion mining-to-batteries complex to supply the electric car industry.