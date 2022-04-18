Highlighted Links for Monday, April 18, 2022
Notable China news from around the world
BUSINESS AND TECHNOLOGY:
Another top banking boss gets ousted
China Merchants Bank president removed from his position / Caixin (paywall)
The board of China Merchants Bank removed president Tián Huìyǔ 田惠宇 in a 15 out of 16 vote.
Can Xiaomi rebrand?
Xiaomi battles to reinvent itself as China’s Apple / FT (paywall)
“Xiaomi’s biggest hurdle to realizing its goals of overtaking Apple and Samsung is convincing consumers of its high-end pedigree.”
Amazon gets a bad review
Amazon is a “chokehold” on China’s cross-border e-commerce: People’s Daily overseas edition / Pekingnology
Pekingnology translates a People’s Daily op-ed written by Hóng Yǒng 洪勇, a researcher at the Ministry of Commerce, who “specifically named Amazon as one of the ‘chokeholds’ [卡脖子 qiǎ bó zi] in Chinese exporters’ drive to sell overseas.”
China Eastern brings back Boeing model from fatal plane crash
China Eastern puts Boeing model from March crash back in the sky / Caixin (paywall)
China Eastern Airlines is “putting its fleet of nearly 90 Boeing 737-800 jetliners back in the air less than a month after one of its planes of that model crashed in southern China, killing all 132 people on board.”
China Eastern resumes Boeing 737-800 flights after March crash / Reuters
SCIENCE, HEALTH, AND ENVIRONMENT:
Is Tibet the secret to unlocking China’s wind energy goals?
China eyes mountainous Tibet’s ample wind for clean energy / Bloomberg (paywall)
“China has identified enough wind energy potential in Tibet to power the U.K., Germany and France combined, and plans to further develop the region to help meet its ambitious climate targets.”
China produced a record amount of daily coal last month
China’s daily coal output in March hits record high / Reuters
“China’s coal output rose 15% in March from the same month a year ago, with daily production climbing to a record, as Beijing urged miners to crank up operations to ensure steady market supply.”
A very big comet
Big or really really big? Chinese scientists measure the largest comet, coming from the edge of the solar system / SCMP (paywall)
Researchers at the Macau University of Science and Technology have measured the size of a comet at about 80 miles in diameter, roughly 50 times bigger than any other comet previously measured, and orbiting the sun every few million years.
POLITICS AND FOREIGN AFFAIRS:
U.S. and Australia try to sway Solomons over China security pact
Senior U.S. officials to visit the Solomon Islands amid China security concerns / Reuters
“White House Indo-Pacific coordinator Kurt Campbell and the State Department’s top official for Asia will travel this week to the Solomon Islands, the White House said on Monday, amid concerns that the Pacific Island country is making a security pact with China.”
Australia says it would keep security ties with Solomons despite China pact / Reuters
“Australia would continue to cooperate with Solomons Islands on matters of security even if the Pacific island nation signs a proposed security agreement with China that Australia opposes, Australian Foreign Minister Marise Payne said on Sunday.”
Canberra’s tired old script has led to a less democratic Solomon Islands and a less secure Australia / Guardian
Celsus Irokwato Talifilu, an adviser to premier Daniel Suidani, Malaita Province, Solomon Islands, writes: “In the absence of a realistic and clear-eyed strategy, Australia is again trying to buy leverage with the corrupt central elite.”
Obituary for a Taiwanese activist
Peng Ming-min, fighter for democracy in Taiwan, dies at 98 / NYT (paywall)
Péng Míngmǐn 彭明敏 “endured Japanese imperial rule, a lost limb in World War II, Chinese martial law and decades in exile to become a leading force for Taiwanese self-determination.”
A nationalistic hashtag backfires online
How Chinese state media’s ‘America is bad’ hashtags are backfiring on Weibo / What’s on Weibo
A state-backed CCTV-initiated hashtag (#美国就是全球最大的人权赤字国) criticizing the U.S. has been co-opted by Chinese netizens on Weibo, with many “expressing their anger about Chinese official channels often using the United States as a bad example to distract people’s attention from what is going on within mainland China.”
SOCIETY AND CULTURE:
Shanghai residents outsource African actors for entertainment
New craze sees Shanghai residents pay amateur African actors to dance in videos and send well wishes to others in lockdown / SCMP (paywall)
“In the past week, a new fad where people pay to receive video well-wishes has become popular among residents. The videos feature foreigners — most of whom are Africans — sending messages in ‘poor Chinese’ while performing simple dances and saying they hope that Shanghai’s lockdown will end soon and residents’ lives will return to normal.”
Pandas have been in the U.S. for 50 years
Pandas devour ice cake to celebrate 50 years at National Zoo / AP
“The National Zoo’s most famous tenants had an enthusiastic breakfast Saturday in front of adoring crowds as the zoo celebrated 50 years of its iconic panda exchange agreement with the Chinese government.”
Chinese food: Restaurant chains vs. traditional cooking
How chains are challenging traditional Chinese cooking / Sixth Tone
“Chinese cuisine is defined by local adaptations and techniques. Chain restaurants’ preference for simplicity and consistency could change that.”
China’s pirate queen
The ever-evolving legacy of China’s pirate queen / Sixth Tone
The life of the pirate Zhèng Yī Sǎo 鄭一嫂 was long downplayed in China in favor of her male peers, but China’s feminist awakening is leading the country’s storytellers to rediscover and reexamine her.