Links for Monday, April 18, 2022
Notable China news from around the world
Ant expands outside China
Ant expands in Asia and Europe as more countries begin to reopen / TechNode
“Ant Group, the company behind China’s popular mobile payment service Alipay, is seeing an accelerated adoption rate for its payment services outside of China, less than two years after launching a pilot cross-border payment project.”
Meituan compensates under “common prosperity”
Meituan dangles better compensation to food delivery partners / Nikkei Asia (paywall)
“Meituan, the market king among food delivery apps in China, intends to dish out better compensation to small and medium-size restaurants as well as its delivery workers in an effort to show it is in sync with [Chinese leader] Xí Jìnpíng’s 习近平 common prosperity initiative.”
Green finance
How can finance help China’s heavy industries decarbonize? / Sixth Tone
“Industries like steel making need better access to ‘transition finance,’ but greenwashing must be avoided.”
Steinway eyes China buyers for IPO
Steinway IPO seeks to catch the ear of the world’s biggest piano market / FT (paywall)
Hedge fund billionaire John Paulson announced plans to return Steinway Musical Instruments to the public markets, with “an eye on China’s growing consumer demand and an innovator in technology.”
Startups give up on China hopes
Wrapped in red tape, China’s startups give up their mainland dreams / TechCrunch
Regulatory scrutiny over the internet sector is “propelling startups that thought they had a future for funding and growth in China to go overseas.”
Data fraud destabilizes China’s carbon market
China’s weak carbon market hits a new roadblock — data fraud / Bloomberg (paywall)
“China’s carbon market, hindered by low prices and thin trading, has struggled to become a useful tool in the country’s efforts to rein in its world-leading emissions. Now, accusations of data fabrication and questions over verification methods have added a new roadblock.”
Hong Kong to roll out Chinese-made COVID vaccines
Three Chinese Omicron-targeting shots to trial in Hong Kong / Bloomberg (paywall)
“Three Chinese inactivated vaccines that target the Omicron variant of coronavirus have won approval to start clinical trials in Hong Kong, according to developers of the shots.”
TCM plunges on doubts over COVID treatment
China drugmaker plunges after Wanda Scion doubts COVID medicine efficacy / Bloomberg (paywall)
“Shares of a traditional Chinese medicine maker plunged by the daily limit after the son of one of China’s richest men questioned the efficacy of its drug commonly used to treat mild cases of COVID-19 in China.”
Shanghai production lines stir
Shanghai issues guidelines for local manufacturers to restart production / TechNode
“Shanghai municipal government released a guideline on April 16 to facilitate local industrial companies to restart production as the majority of the city has been under a lockdown since early April to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.”
Automakers move to resume some operations
Tesla Shanghai to enter “closed-loop” system with workers sleeping in factory / Bloomberg (paywall)
“Tesla has restarted production at its Shanghai factory and laid out stringent measures for staff operating in the so-called closed-loop system, according to people familiar with the matter.”
Tesla and other automakers move to restart plants in Shanghai / WSJ (paywall)
Lockdowns slam the brakes on East China Car industry / Sixth Tone
U.S. embassy in Beijing expands to compensate for Shanghai lockdowns
U.S. embassy extends services to make up for COVID lockdown-hit Shanghai consulate / SCMP (paywall)
“The U.S. embassy in Beijing has taken over consulate services in eastern China after the departure of some of its personnel in Shanghai because of a weeks-long lockdown.”
Another journalist documents the lockdown
China reporter’s notebook: Stuck in time, as COVID griefs repeat / Washington Post (paywall)
U.S. rejects China’s lockdown policies
Biden COVID chief dismisses utility of lockdowns like China’s / Politico
“White House COVID czar Ashish Jha said Sunday that onerous lockdown policies like those being instituted in China are unlikely to work and should not be a model for places like the U.S.”
Is China underreporting its COVID death tally?
China’s COVID death data obscure true impact of Omicron, experts say / FT (paywall)
“The way China classifies coronavirus cases and reports deaths is obscuring the true impact of the Omicron wave and complicating its public health response more than two years into the pandemic, according to medical experts.”
Opinion: The pandemic statistics from China are too good to be true / Washington Post (paywall)
The Washington Post editorial board writes: “To keep the death count low, China may be attributing covid deaths to other causes. The result is a striking disparity with other nations.”
Delivery services under lockdown
Shanghai’s lockdown knocks out ecommerce, leaving group buying and bartering / WSJ (paywall)
“As grocery delivery is thrown into disarray, one neighbor gets three oranges in return for lending out his cat.”
With food delivery paralyzed, ‘microbusinesses’ step up to the plate / Sixth Tone
“As Shanghai’s 25 million residents remain mostly locked down, improvised grassroots networks…are an essential source of food, largely replacing commercial food delivery services.”
China’s GDP grows by 4.8%, but the COVID hangover looms
China GDP expands by 4.8% in Q1 but COVID hit looms / Nikkei Asia (paywall)
China GDP growth beats forecasts but lockdowns weigh on outlook / FT (paywall)
“China’s economy expanded faster than expected in the first quarter but official data revealed a recent contraction in consumer activity as sweeping Covid-19 lockdowns clouded the country’s growth outlook.”
China’s economy grows still-weak 4.8% in January-March / AP
China’s economy grew 4.8% in first quarter, beating expectations / WSJ (paywall)
China’s economic trends hint at cost of zero COVID strategy / NYT (paywall)
“The country’s lockdowns have trapped truck drivers on highways, halted production lines and forced some importers to source goods from outside China.”
Why Shanghai’s COVID crisis could have wider political implications / SCMP (paywall)
The disrupted lifelines of the Shanghai outbreak / Caixin (paywall)
China’s chip output shrinks as lockdowns hurt production / Bloomberg (paywall)
China’s COVID-19 restrictions threatens economic recovery / WSJ (paywall)
China to step up financial support for industries hit by COVID outbreaks / Reuters
Huawei exec: Supply chains at risk if Shanghai lockdown persists / Nikkei Asia (paywall)
“A top Huawei executive has warned of “massive losses” for the electronics and auto industries if pandemic-related lockdowns in and around Shanghai are not eased by May.”
Taiwan mulls over an ease to COVID zero
Taiwan edges away from zero-COVID policy despite record cases / Nikkei Asia (paywall)
“Taiwan is considering whether to open up to foreign visitors and ease COVID-19 restrictions, in marked contrast to China’s uncompromising zero-COVID strategy.”
Australia’s ex-PM criticizes China on Russia stance
China views Russian invasion as a ‘strategic utility’, says ex-Australia PM / FT (paywall)
“China will welcome a prolonged war in Ukraine as a ‘rolling strategic diversion’ from its own assertiveness, according to former Australian prime minister Kevin Rudd, and exploit a distracted west to focus on its competition with the U.S.”
Is China’s growing influence born out of chance?
Ukraine, Afghanistan, and China’s ‘inadvertent empire’ / China-Africa Project (paywall)
China has become influential “almost by accident,” as Beijing is “thrust into position[s] in which it needs to engage in order to minimize potential fallouts.”
The war in Ukraine pushes Europe to harden on China
Beijing wants European companies to list in China. It remains a tough sell. / WSJ (paywall)
“A trading link between Chinese and European exchanges has so far attracted only companies from China.”
Faced with a changed Europe, China sticks to an old script / NYT (paywall)
“Europe was viewed as lacking the power and the will to contest China’s rise. But now, a harder line toward Russia has implications for Beijing.”
Anxiety over China and in the Asia-Pacific
Ukraine war stokes concerns in Taiwan over its fragile internet links / WSJ (paywall)
“The war in Ukraine is reviving concerns in Taiwan and some Asia-Pacific nations about the fragility of their internet connections because they rely on undersea cables that could be severed in a Chinese attack.”
Taiwan says China’s threats will only increase support for island / Reuters
“China’s military threats against Taiwan will only increase support for the island from the United States and other democracies, the foreign ministry said after China conducted drills nearby as U.S. lawmakers visited Taipei.”
U.S. and Japan strengthen ties amid Asia threats
U.S. lawmakers affirm Japan alliance eyeing China, North Korea / AP
“Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and visiting U.S. lawmakers reaffirmed their commitment to working together under a long-standing bilateral alliance on Saturday at a time of heightened global tensions including threats from China and North Korea.”
Small islands and disputed seas
Remote island ramps up defenses as tensions rise between Japan and China / CNN
“Chinese ships patrol the sea around the Japanese-controlled Senkaku islands, an uninhabited island chain also claimed by China and Taiwan [, which] have become one of the focus points of increasing tensions in the region.”
Stability
Chinese security official orders risk elimination drive ahead of key Communist Party congress / SCMP (paywall)
“China’s political and legal affairs chief, a protégé of [Chinese leader] Xí Jìnpíng 习近平, has ordered a new round of inspections to remove potential risks ahead of this year’s all-important Communist Party national congress.”
Didi’s defunct listing
Didi said it won’t seek another listing until it completes U.S. delist / TechNode
Didi Global’s revenue falls 12.7% amid preparations for U.S. delisting / WSJ (paywall)
China’s regulator says Didi delisting does not concern other U.S. listed Chinese firms / Reuters