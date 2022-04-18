News Briefing for Monday, April 18, 2022
Notable China news from around the world
John Lee Ka-chiu (李家超 Lǐ Jiāchāo) is running unopposed as Hong Kong’s next leader, after the government confirmed that he was the only candidate nominated for chief executive running in the city’s leadership election next month.
Three Chinese astronauts returned to Earth after 183 days in space, when the Shenzhou spacecraft landed safely in northern China’s Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region on April 15, ending the country’s longest crewed space mission to date.
- The nation plans to launch three more astronauts to its Tiangong space station in June and has said it will welcome foreign astronauts for joint missions at its space station once fully operational later this year.
Ecommerce giant JD is sending 3,246 workers to Shanghai to help with delivery pressure caused by the recent lockdown, after labor shortages cut into the company’s ability to fulfill delivery orders (English, Chinese).
Shanghai will allow some companies to go back to work: Over the weekend, the Shanghai municipal government released a document with 21 guidelines to improve the flow of logistics and quality of life in the city, and a white list of 666 companies that can resume work. Of these, 251 are in the auto industry.
Income and consumption up, retail sales down: National per capita disposable income in China for the first quarter was 10,345 yuan ($1,623), a real increase of 5.1% after accounting for inflation.
- National per capita consumption was 6,393 yuan ($1,003), 32.6% of which was spent on food, tobacco, and alcohol, 22.5% on housing, and 12.4% on transportation and communication.
- Retail sales of consumer goods in March were 3.42 trillion yuan ($537 billion), a year-on-year decrease of 3.5% and the lowest level since May 2020.
Social media management platform KAWO has received nearly $10 million in Series A financing. KAWO integrates WeChat, Weibo, Douyin, and Kuaishou in a single platform.
Didi delisting decision: The shareholders of vehicle-for-hire company Didi Global Inc. will vote on May 23 on whether to delist from the New York Stock Exchange.
- The ride-hailing giant said it will wait until it delists from the U.S. before filing elsewhere amid an ongoing cybersecurity review by Chinese authorities.
