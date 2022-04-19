Highlighted Links for Tuesday, April 19, 2022
Notable China news from around the world
Highlights from the China NewsBase
BUSINESS AND TECHNOLOGY:
Zuoyebang pivots from private tutoring to printers
Edtech giant Zuoyebang moves into printer market after private tutoring crackdown / TechNode
“Chinese online education platform Zuoyebang is expanding into the printer market and has set up a business arm for developing a printer business as it seeks new revenue sources.”
In May 2021 on SupChina: Beijing rolls out tuition guidelines for after-school tutoring sector.
Big data centers
Five things to know about China’s mega east-west data center plan / Caixin (paywall)
The plan is part of Beijing’s ambitious projects that “seek to move resources right across the country to develop areas critical to the economy.”
Yesterday on SupChina: China promises big investment in big data as GDP numbers look shaky.
Beijing tries to ease foreign business concerns
China vows to ease supply chain woes in foreign chamber meeting / Bloomberg (paywall)
“Chinese officials pledged in a meeting with foreign chambers to address supply chain concerns while reaffirming their commitment to the country’s Covid Zero strategy, according to participants.”
SCIENCE, HEALTH, AND ENVIRONMENT:
COVID sinks China’s struggling birth rate
Baby bust: Pandemic accelerates fall in China’s birth rate / FT (paywall)
“Before the coronavirus pandemic, China was already the center of the global baby bust — but the fall in birth rates has accelerated in the two years since the virus first struck.”
Plastic waste is building up in Hong Kong
Hong Kong zero-COVID policies create mountains of plastic waste / Reuters
Hong Kong’s strict COVID policies have been criticized for “damaging the economy and mental health. Environmentalists say the policies are also hurting the environment by generating excess waste.”
Did China’s space junk land in India?
India examining crashed space debris suspected to be parts of China’s Long March rocket / Space News
“India’s space agency is examining a large metal ring and a cylinder-like object that fell into rural western India April 2, with a preliminary investigation suggesting they could be parts of a Chinese space rocket’s upper stage that reentered the atmosphere that day.”
POLITICS AND FOREIGN AFFAIRS:
China still wants better strategic ties with Russia
China to increase coordination with Russia, says senior Chinese diplomat / Reuters
“China told Russia it will continue to increase ‘strategic coordination’ with it regardless of international volatility, the foreign ministry said in a statement on Tuesday.”
Is Beijing better prepared than Russia?
Beijing is used to learning from Russian failures / Foreign Policy
“China’s leadership turned its anxiety into action about 10 years ago, deliberately working to fix many of the problems and minimize the risks currently plaguing Russia in Ukraine.”
Philippines envoy to China passes away
Philippines ambassador to China ‘Chito’ Sta. Romana dies / AP
“The Philippines’ ambassador to China, Jose Santiago ‘Chito’ Sta. Romana, has died while in quarantine for COVID-19. He was a longtime resident of China and had been a correspondent for ABC News prior to being appointed ambassador in 2016.”
SOCIETY AND CULTURE:
A boom in ancient tea shakes up Yunnan’s economy
The mixed blessings of Yunnan’s ‘ancient’ tea boom / Sixth Tone
“The price of tea from older trees has skyrocketed, transforming once worthless plants into cash cows — and turning local communities on their heads.”
The stories of fellow China-watchers
Americans in China: Encounters with the People’s Republic / Foreign Affairs
A book review of Americans in China: Encounters With the People’s Republic by Terry Lautz, on 10 different “rounded portraits of U.S. politicians, diplomats, scholars, journalists, lawyers, and others who have devoted their lives to work involving China.”