Links for Tuesday, April 19, 2022
Notable China news from around the world
China’s biggest commercial bank stumbles without its head
China Merchants Bank slumps on surprise removal of president / Bloomberg (paywall)
“China Merchants Bank Co. slumped in Shanghai and Hong Kong markets Tuesday after the surprising departure of its President Tian Huiyu, who spent nearly nine years building the lender into the nation’s king of retail banking.”
Clogged ports
Lockdowns, floods in South Africa and China prompt massive disruptions to one of the world’s most important trade routes / China-Africa Project (paywall)
“Simultaneous disruptions to the largest ports in China and South Africa are threatening to upend one of the world’s most important trade routes.”
Are China’s fossil fuels stabilizing global markets?
China’s coal and gas boom may help ease the global energy crisis / Bloomberg (paywall)
“Record coal and natural gas extraction and consumption-sapping COVID lockdowns are slashing China’s import demand and helping loosen global fuel markets.”
Automakers catch a break
Top automaker SAIC moves to resume production in Shanghai / Caixin (paywall)
Auto companies account for a third of Shanghai’s whitelist of manufacturers allowed to resume production / TechNode
“Auto manufacturers and suppliers account for more than a third of the first 666 companies prioritized to resume operations by the Chinese government following Shanghai’s Covid-19 lockdown, according to a ‘whitelist’ created by the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology last week and seen by Chinese media Caixin.”
YMTC releases new chips
YMTC releases high-speed flash chips with 2.9GB/s bandwidth / TechNode
“On Tuesday, Chinese storage chip maker Yangtze Memory (YMTC) released a new high-speed flash storage chip, which can be used in high-end smartphones, tablets, and AR and VR devices.”
Tougher rules for foreign firms in China’s futures market
China to scrutinize foreign businesses in the new futures market / Caixin (paywall)
“Foreign businesses will have to obtain regulatory approval to market, promote and sell futures products in China, according to an updated draft of the country’s first law governing the futures and derivatives market.”
Beijing moves to stabilize grocery prices
Shanghai market regulator challenges 12 ecommerce platforms to stabilize grocery prices / TechNode
“The Shanghai municipal administration for market regulation summoned 12 ecommerce platforms, including Meituan and Alibaba’s Ele.me, to discuss price irregularities during the epidemic, the market regulator said in a Monday statement.”
LenzTech gets fresh funds
Retail digitization service LenzTech receives $20 million in funding / TechNode
“LenzTech, a Chinese computer vision and data analytics services for the retail industry, has secured RMB 125 million ($20 million) in funding, the company announced Tuesday.”
Group buying in Shanghai
Will Shanghai lockdown change the game for community group buying? / TechNode
“The inflow of venture capital and internet giants plays a bigger role than real consumer demands in driving the rise and fall of the community group-buying industry.”
What it takes to organize a group buy in locked down Shanghai / Sixth Tone
Group-buy organizers “stay online 24 hours a day, [are] ready for a barrage of messages anytime, and sometimes unload 45 kilograms of strawberries all alone at 2 a.m.”
U.S. bans anti-satellite missile tests, with an eye on Russia and China
White House commits to barring anti-satellite missile tests / AP
The Biden administration has announced it is barring anti-satellite missile testing by the United States, after sharply criticizing Russia and China for conducting those types of tests.
China-Solomons security pact
Solomon Islands signs China security pact, rebuffing Australia / Bloomberg (paywall)
China says it signs security pact with Solomon Islands / Reuters
“The framework pact was recently signed by State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wáng Yì 王毅 and Solomon Islands Foreign Minister Manele, foreign ministry spokesman Wāng Wénbīn 汪文斌 told reporters at a regular briefing in Beijing.”
China confirms signing of Solomon Islands security pact as U.S. warns of regional instability / SCMP (paywall)
China says it has signed security pact with Solomon Islands / Al Jazeera
China and Solomon Islands sign security deal ahead of U.S. visit / FT (paywall)