News Briefing for Tuesday, April 19, 2022
Notable China news from around the world
Here’s what else you need to know about China today:
China and the Solomon Islands have inked their security pact, Foreign Ministry spokesman Wāng Wénbīn 汪文斌 said at a news conference, right as the U.S. plans to send two top officials to the South Pacific islands over concerns that the agreement would set a “concerning precedent for the wider Pacific region.”
- Australia also expressed that it was “deeply disappointed” by the signing of the deal, and would “seek further clarity on the terms of the agreement, and its consequences for the Pacific region.”
China’s biggest research database is getting too expensive for academics, to a point where China’s top research organization, the Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS), announced that it will suspend its subscription because of the exorbitant annual fee.
Bad times for auto companies: The China Passenger Car Association says retail sales of passenger cars totaled 4.915 million units in the first quarter of 2022, a year-on-year decrease of 4.5%, and lower than expected. The Association predicts another gloomy quarter to come, caused by supply chain problems.
- However, the first quarter was good for new-energy vehicles, of which 1.07 million were sold, a year-on-year increase of 146.6%.
Trading activity in China’s national carbon market has nearly stopped as energy and power companies wait for “policy clarity amid soaring commodity prices and government concerns about energy security.”
Chip production in China is down: The National Bureau of Statistics released production data for the first quarter showing the country manufactured 80.7 billion integrated circuits during the period, a year-on-year decline of 4.2%.
Chinese investments in India are frozen but trade is booming, says Ananth Krishnan: “2021, a year where relations were in deep freeze over the LAC crisis, also happened to be a record year for India-China trade, which crossed $100 billion for the first time, and reached $125 billion.
