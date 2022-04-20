Editor’s Note for Wednesday, April 20, 2022
A note for Access newsletter readers from Jeremy Goldkorn. Today: A meeting between Chinese and Russian officials, and a gloomy future for Hong Kong's dear Star Ferry.
My thoughts today:
If you’re a China government and Communist Party nerd, you’ll really love the Tracking People’s Daily newsletter by Indian scholar Manoj Kewalramani.
Today’s edition includes a summary of the official Chinese readout of a meeting between China’s beautifully named Vice Foreign Minister Lè Yùchéng 乐玉成 and Russian ambassador to China Andrey Ivanovich:
Le Yucheng said that under the guidance of President Xí Jìnpíng 习近平 and President Vladimir Putin, China and Russia maintain high-level development of the comprehensive strategic partnership of coordination for a new era and continue to deepen cooperation in various fields. In the first quarter of this year, the bilateral trade volume between China and Russia reached $38.2 billion, an increase of nearly 30%.
…No matter how the international landscape may change, China will continue to strengthen strategic coordination with Russia for win-win cooperation, jointly safeguard the common interests of the two countries and promote the building of a new type of international relations and a community with a shared future for mankind.
This will hurt me, and many of SupChina’s readers and friends: The New York Times reports: Star Ferry, ‘emblem of Hong Kong,’ may sail into history after 142 years.
Our words of the day are:
- 1930 Forced Labor Convention
1930 年强迫劳动公约
yījiǔsān líng nián qiǎngpò láodòng gōngyuē
- 1957 Abolition of Forced Labor Convention
1957 年废除强迫劳动公约
yījiǔwǔqī nián fèichú qiǎngpò láodòng gōngyuē