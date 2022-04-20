Highlighted Links for Wednesday, April 20, 2022
Notable China news from around the world
Notable China news from around the world
BUSINESS AND TECHNOLOGY:
Escape urban reality in your new Audi!
Audi designed a private cocoon concept car for China’s megacities / TechCrunch
“Audi unveiled Tuesday a concept car designed for customers in China’s megacities, a vehicle that aims to show how passengers of the future can escape the stresses of the city by withdrawing into their own private cocoon.”
China lockdowns hit half of Apple’s suppliers
Half of Apple suppliers operating in China’s lockdown-hit areas / Nikkei Asia (paywall)
“Half of Apple’s 200 top suppliers have facilities in and around Shanghai, where COVID-related lockdowns and traffic restrictions are disrupting a wide swathe of business activities, a Nikkei Asia analysis has found.”
U.S. pressures Chinese and Indian firms that flout sanctions on Russia
U.S. turns up heat on Chinese, Indian companies servicing Aeroflot / Nikkei Asia (paywall)
“The U.S. has stepped up the pressure on China and India for refusing to join Western sanctions against Moscow, threatening to punish businesses that provide service to Russian airlines flying to Beijing, Delhi and elsewhere.”
Beijing treads with caution on the economy
China unexpectedly keeps lending benchmark unchanged / Reuters
“China surprisingly kept its benchmark lending rates steady on Wednesday, with markets seeing the move as Beijing’s cautious approach to rolling out more easing measures as the economy slows due to COVID-19 lockdowns.”
SCIENCE, HEALTH, AND ENVIRONMENT:
China’s coal addiction
China doubles down on coal / NYT (paywall)
“Choices being made about energy in the country right now will have profound implications for the climate crisis.”
Earlier on SupChina: China doubles down on coal.
A whale of a rescue
Stranded sperm whale released back into sea in China / SCMP (paywall)
Watch a video of a beached 62-foot-long sperm whale returned back to the sea, after more than 20 hours of effort by local firefighters and authorities in eastern China.
Beijing may see even more extreme heat in the next 30 years
Dead heat by 2050: massive North China area to be hotspot for killer mix of heatwaves and surface ozone, study finds / SCMP (paywall)
“China’s capital city Beijing and its neighboring provinces could face 15 extra days of extreme heat and ozone pollution annually by 2050, a new study has warned.”
Does China need better COVID vaccines?
Scientists urge China to replace its faltering COVID vaccines / FT (paywall)
“Scientists are urging China to look for alternatives to its two homegrown Covid-19 vaccines to tackle its Omicron outbreak, amid mounting concerns about the jabs’ efficacy against the variant.”
POLITICS AND FOREIGN AFFAIRS:
Hong Kong jails activist on sedition charges
Hong Kong activist jailed for sedition in first case since 1997 handover / Reuters
“A Hong Kong opposition activist [and former radio host Tam Tak-chi 譚得志 Tán Dézhì] was jailed for 40 months on Wednesday after the city’s first sedition trial since its handover from British to Chinese rule nearly 25 years ago.”
What China is learning about invading Taiwan from Ukraine
China looks to learn from Russian failures in Ukraine / AP
“China, like Russia, has been ambitiously reforming its Soviet-style military and experts say leader Xí Jìnpíng 习近平 will be carefully parsing the weaknesses exposed by the invasion of Ukraine as they might apply to his own People’s Liberation Army and his designs on the self-governed island of Taiwan.”
Russia’s woes make China search for Plan B on Taiwan / Nikkei Asia (paywall)
“As Russia’s invasion of Ukraine drags on, China has begun to reevaluate its own scenarios for a potential strike against Taiwan and the difficulty of taking a major metropolitan area like Taipei.”
More commotion over the China-Solomons security pact
Solomon Islands: China deal in Pacific stokes Australian fears / BBC
Why a Chinese security deal in the pacific could ripple through the world / NYT (paywall)
Why is the Solomon Islands-China security pact causing alarm? / Al Jazeera
China signs Solomon Islands pact, over U.S., Australia opposition / WSJ (paywall)
Australia ‘disappointed’ after Solomons signs China pact / Bloomberg (paywall)
U.S. concerned after China says it signs security pact with Solomon Islands / Reuters
Solomon Islands leader defends new security pact with China / AP
SOCIETY AND CULTURE:
Will Hong Kong’s beloved ferry go under?
Star Ferry, ‘emblem of Hong Kong,’ may sail into history after 142 years / NYT (paywall)
“Launched in 1880, the ferry has witnessed both Hong Kong’s transformation into a global financial hub and its history of protests. But battered by a pandemic, the service is struggling to survive.”