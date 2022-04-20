Links for Wednesday, April 20, 2022
Notable China news from around the world
Investors fear the lockdowns locking away their money
For China investors, COVID lockdowns are the clear and present danger / Reuters
“Prolonged lockdowns in Shanghai, as China doubles down on its zero-COVID policy, have become the predominant risk to its economy and markets, forcing money managers to cut holdings or turn defensive on stocks.”
Cathay says it wants to fly on sustainable fuel
Cathay to launch major corporate sustainable aviation fuel programme / Reuters
“Hong Kong’s Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd (0293.HK) said on Wednesday it would work with corporate customers to launch a major corporate sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) programme in Asia, as firms look to shrink their carbon footprint.”
China says it wants to slash steel
China’s sudden pledge to cut steel output upends carbon policy / Bloomberg (paywall)
“China’s promise to cut steel output for a second year looks like a bit of improvisation by the government, as a resurgent virus sweeps through the economy and chokes production in any case.”
Property restrictions ease to boost economy
China’s regional hubs ease restrictions to revive condo sales / Nikkei Asia (paywall)
“After months of limiting condominium sales to tame China’s property bubble, provincial capitals and other big regional cities have begun lifting key restrictions in order to aid the country’s economic recovery from the coronavirus pandemic.”
JPMorgan just cost itself a big chunk in a China deal
JPMorgan loses lead role on China deal after ‘uninvestable’ call / Bloomberg (paywall)
“JPMorgan Chase & Co. was removed as the most senior underwriter for Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Ltd.’s Hong Kong stock offering after one of the bank’s analysts cut the share-price target for the Chinese technology company by half, people familiar with the matter said.”
China’s new ambassador to Zambia
Chinese envoy arrives in Zambia as another debt crisis looms for Lusaka / SCMP (paywall)
“Zambia’s debt troubles will be the biggest headache for the new Chinese ambassador to Lusaka, who arrived on Sunday with a promise to ‘strengthen the friendly ties the two countries have enjoyed over the years.’”
China strengthens ties with Russia
China says it will keep boosting strategic ties with Russia / Bloomberg (paywall)
“China will continue strengthening strategic ties with Russia, a senior diplomat said, showing the relationship remains solid despite growing concerns over war crimes in Vladimir Putin’s war in Ukraine.”
China buys cheap Russian coking coal as world shuns Moscow / Bloomberg (paywall)
Australia’s election candidates collide over China
Australian party leaders clash on China in election debate / AP
“Australia’s prime minister and his opposition rival clashed heatedly over the country’s tumultuous relationship with China on Wednesday in the first leaders’ debate ahead of elections on May 21.”