News Briefing for Wednesday, April 20, 2022
Notable China news from around the world
Here’s what else you need to know about China today:
U.S. and China security chiefs finally spoke to each other, after Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin called General Wèi Fènghé 魏凤和, second in command to China’s military, to follow up on an earlier video call between the two nation’s leaders on March 18. The phone call is the first time Austin has spoken with his Chinese counterpart since becoming Pentagon chief more than a year ago, breaking a “communications impasse” amid growing tensions between the two world powers.
Who in China supports Russia’s invasion of Ukraine? People with higher education and more exposure to national state media and social media showed stronger support for Russia’s side of the story, according to a Chinese-language online poll of 4,886 people in the nation conducted by the U.S.-China Perception Monitor, a program under the Carter Center.
- Results also showed that 75% of respondents agree that supporting Russia in Ukraine is in China’s national interest, and that roughly 60% of respondents support China mediating an end to the conflict.
YouTube has blocked the campaign account of Hong Kong’s next leader, John Lee Ka-chiu (李家超 Lǐ Jiāchāo), because of the U.S. sanctions placed on him, upping the pressure on how tech giants handle the “restriction of freedoms” under the city’s National Security Law.
- Facebook owner Meta, on the other hand, said Lee could keep his account, but could not use payment services.
- Meanwhile, Lee has garnered the support of nearly 150 “heavyweights” of Hong Kong’s elite, including top tycoon Li Ka-shing (李嘉誠 Lǐ Jiāchéng).
A Taiwan news channel accidentally aired a false report of a Chinese invasion: Chinese Television System mistakenly ran a ticker tape that said New Taipei City was under attack from Chinese missiles, sparking panic for many Taipei residents. The TV station has since apologized for the blunder.
No abnormalities were found in the plane, its crew, or external elements in the investigation into the crash of China Eastern flight MU5735 that killed all 132 people on board, state news agency Xinhua reported. Investigators are still trying to extract data from the two black boxes, which were badly damaged in the crash.
Bottled water worth over a billion: C’estbon, the bottled water unit owned by China Resources Holdings, is rumored to be planning an IPO in Hong Kong that may raise $1 billion. Rival beverage giant Nongfu Spring listed in Hong Kong in September 2020; as of April 19, its market cap was over $59.67 billion.
Ant Group’s online bank, MyBank, will stop supporting money transfers from Ant’s mobile payment service Alipay starting on Thursday, as Beijing continues to tighten its grip on fintech companies. Alipay users will no longer be able to transfer funds between MyBank accounts for free, and instead must pay a 0.1% fee to go through Chinese banks.
L’Oreal had double-digit growth during the first quarter of 2022, thanks largely to strong performance in China, where shoppers splurged on perfume and expensive skin creams.
