Highlighted Links for Thursday, April 21, 2022
Notable China news from around the world
Below are links to other noteworthy reports published in the last 24 hours from and about China. Click through to our China NewsBase to see all the other stories we collected today.
BUSINESS AND TECHNOLOGY:
Xiaohongshu joins in on job cuts
Xiaohongshu reportedly plans to lay off 20% of staff / TechNode
“Social media and ecommerce platform Xiaohongshu is reportedly slashing around 20% of its workforce, Chinese media outlet Sina reported on Thursday, citing employees of the company.”
What can America learn from Chinese innovation?
The Chinese way of innovation / Foreign Affairs
“It is overly simplistic to imagine that intellectual property theft alone explains China’s rapid progress.”
UnionPay rejects Russia banks over sanction fears
Chinese credit card processor rebuffs Russian banks / AP
China’s credit card processor, UnionPay, has “refused to work with banks in Russia for fear of being targeted by sanctions over its war on Ukraine, cutting off a possible alternative after Visa and Mastercard stopped serving them, according to the Russian news outlet RBC.”
No jobs and no planes in Hong Kong
Hong Kong jobless rate hits highest level since june amid COVID / Bloomberg (paywall)
“Hong Kong’s unemployment rate surged to 5% for the three months ended March, the highest level in nine months as the economy was battered by a brutal wave of COVID infections and the strict measures to contain them.”
Hong Kong’s third runway finally ready for take off, but completion comes as city’s status as global aviation hub under threat / SCMP (paywall)
“Hong Kong is ready to open a third runway at its international airport six years after construction began, but the expansion comes at a time when the city’s status as a global aviation hub remains under threat.”
SCIENCE, HEALTH, AND ENVIRONMENT:
Harvard math professor moves back to China
Chinese-born math genius leaves Harvard to help China become a powerhouse on subject / SCMP (paywall)
“World-renowned Chinese mathematician Yau Shing-Tung (丘成桐 Qiū Chéngtóng) has announced his retirement from his position at Harvard University to teach full-time at Tsinghua University in Beijing, aiming to help China become a [math] powerhouse within a decade.”
China opens its first museum of archaeology
China’s first archaeological museum to open to the public / CGTN
“Construction on China’s first archaeological museum in the northwestern province of Shaanxi, home to the famous Terracotta Warriors, has been completed and the site will soon welcome its first visitors, according to the Shaanxi Academy of Archaeology.”
POLITICS AND FOREIGN AFFAIRS:
Czech Republic warns China over Russia ties
Czechs warn China its endorsement of Russia will erode EU ties / Bloomberg (paywall)
“The Czech Republic warned China that its closer cooperation with Russia risks undercut ties with the European Union because of Vladimir Putin’s war against Ukraine.”
Rights group accuses Hong Kong officials of “hypocrisy”
Hong Kong politicians accused of benefiting from ‘protections and freedoms’ in West over property portfolios / SCMP (paywall)
Leading Hong Kong officials and members of the city’s “patriots-only” legislature were accused of hypocrisy for owning property overseas in a new report by Hong Kong Watch, a British-based advocacy group.
Anger over Japan’s controversial war shrine
China, South Korea protest over Japanese PM’s offering to war dead / Reuters
“Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida sent on Thursday a ritual offering to Tokyo’s Yasukuni Shrine for war dead, and several political leaders visited it in person, drawing condemnation from neighboring China and South Korea.”
SOCIETY AND CULTURE:
Pets start online wars
Chinese social media’s latest bone of contention? Pets. / Sixth Tone
“Furry household animals are just the latest proof that social media users can — and will — argue about anything.”
Cabaret in Shanghai
The rise and fall of Shanghai’s cabaret culture / Sixth Tone
The first edition in a new video series by Sixth Tone reports on untold histories of China’s cultural imports, such as the spread of Shanghai’s vibrant cabaret clubs.