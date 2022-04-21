Links for Thursday, April 21, 2022
Notable China news from around the world
Didi faces uncertain future, shutters food delivery in Japan
Didi’s fate in limbo as officials object to proposed penalty / Bloomberg (paywall)
“Senior Chinese officials have pushed back on a set of proposed punishments for Didi Global Inc. submitted by the nation’s cybersecurity regulator, people familiar with the matter said, leaving the future of the troubled ride-hailing giant in limbo.”
Didi to shut food delivery business in Japan / Nikkei Asia
“Chinese ride-hailing company Didi Global is shutting down its food delivery business in Japan, the latest sign of retreat as it prepares for a delisting from the U.S.”
CATL wins the rights to a big source of lithium
China battery giant CATL wins lithium project in race for materials / Bloomberg (paywall)
“Key Tesla battery supplier Contemporary Amperex Technology Co. Ltd. has won exploration rights to a lithium clay deposit in China, as surging demand for electric cars fuels a race to secure supplies of raw materials.”
State-run firms eye Shell’s stake in Russian gas project
China energy giants in talks for Shell’s Russian gas stake / Bloomberg (paywall)
“China’s key state-run energy companies are in talks with Shell Plc to buy its stake in a major Russian gas export project, according to people with knowledge of the matter.”
More bad forecasts on China’s economic growth
China’s COVID zero will drag growth to below 4%, Nomura says / Bloomberg (paywall)
“Nomura Holdings Inc. cut its forecast for China’s economic growth rate to 3.9% as the country’s insistence on sticking with COVID zero disrupts the economy more severely than monetary policy can provide support.”
A prolonged China slowdown raises risks for global economy, IMF chief says / Reuters
Ecommerce giant Pinduoduo recruits retailers
Pinduoduo gears up for on-demand retail push: report / TechNode
“Pinduoduo is seeking offline retailers to join its platform as the ecommerce titan tries to expand into on-demand retail businesses, local media outlet Beijing Business Today reported on Monday.”
CAD, an online design platform, secures $1.55 million in funding
Collaborative design platform Cloud CAD receives over $1.55 million in angel funding / TechNode
“Cloud CAD, a Chinese online collaborative computer-aided design (CAD) platform has received more than RMB 10 million ($1.55 million) in funding from angel investors over the past six months, 36Kr reported on Wednesday.”
Tencent Video hikes up subscription fees
Tencent Video raises subscription prices again / TechNode
Chinese video-streaming platform Tencent Video will increase subscription fees by up to 25%, the second time the company has increased its subscription fees within the past 13 months.
Beijing moves to boost technical trade
China promotes tech-related vocational education in new law amendment / TechNode
“Chinese lawmakers passed a revision to the country’s Vocational Education Law on Wednesday, promoting vocational education to the same level as general education and stipulating reform in the country’s technical school system.”
Huawei recalibrates
Huawei targets corporate clients as consumer business suffers / Caixin (paywall)
Chinese telecoms giant Huawei deepens push into enterprise market with new products as U.S. trade sanctions continue to bite / SCMP (paywall)
Indo-Pacific tensions
China in mind, British PM visits India to boost Indo-Pacific ties / Nikkei Asia (paywall)
“Battling a deepening scandal at home, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is getting a couple of days’ breathing space with a trip to India to discuss bilateral defense and security ties to counter China’s rising dominance in the Indo-Pacific region.”
China-Solomon Islands security pact raises red flags in Washington / Nikkei Asia (paywall)
Japan cabinet secretary says Solomon Islands-China pact may have impact on region / Reuters
“China’s security agreement with the Solomon Islands may affect security for the region and is a probable topic for discussions between the leaders of Japan and New Zealand on Thursday, Japan’s chief cabinet secretary said.”
Oil titan CNOOC raises $4.4 billion from mainland buyers
Chinese oil giant CNOOC jumps in Shanghai debut / WSJ (paywall)
CNOOC shares soar on Shanghai debut after U.S. delisting on security grounds / FT (paywall)
China oil giant CNOOC soars in Shanghai debut, defies weak market / Reuters
China oil giant CNOOC jumps as much as 44% in mainland debut / Bloomberg (paywall)
CNOOC shares gush in Shanghai debut thanks to modest pricing / Nikkei Asia (paywall)
Can China create more island paradises?
Can Weizhou island copy Hainan’s success? / Jing Daily
Hainan didn’t have much to speak of 30 years ago in terms of attractions and infrastructure, but it has since flourished into a symbol of domestic growth. Some are wondering if other islands can mimic Hainan’s success.