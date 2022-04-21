News Briefing for Thursday, April 21, 2022
China plans to launch private pensions in a bid to loosen up the strings on household savings amid its aging population. Employees will now be able to invest up to 12,000 yuan ($1,860) into their pension accounts under the new scheme, officials said.
A court in Ningbo sentenced a U.S. citizen to death for the murder of his Chinese ex-girlfriend on Thursday, after the case went viral and sparked a wave of anti-foreigner and racist comments on Chinese social media.
- The U.S. embassy did not immediately respond to a request for comment, per Reuters.
- Former Global Times editor Hú Xījìn 胡锡进 condemned the murder on Weibo, but argued against focusing on the nationality and race of the suspect.
Xí Jìnpíng 习近平 defended COVID zero on Thursday, plunging the CSI 300 index down 1.8% amid economic concerns over the spate of lockdowns currently in place all over the country. He also slammed the “wanton use” of sanctions, reaffirming China’s stance of refusing to criticize Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
Hong Kong and China have hit back at YouTube for banning the campaign channel of John Lee Ka-chiu (李家超 Lǐ Jiāchāo), the former policeman in line to become Hong Kong’s next leader, after officials accused some U.S. companies of acting as “political tools” to Washington.
CATL drops below a trillion: The market valuation of China’s largest electric vehicle battery manufacturer, CATL, yesterday dropped below 1 trillion yuan ($155.90 billion) for the first time in 11 months due to fears the company’s profits may have decreased significantly in the first quarter of the year.
CNOOC shares soar in Shanghai: Shares of China’s largest offshore driller jumped 44% on the first day of trading in Shanghai after the company was delisted from the NYSE, as investors leaped at the chance for exposure to soaring oil and gas prices.
