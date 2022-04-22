Edge Links for Friday, April 22, 2022
The first “cold chain” logistics train transporting fresh goods such as vegetables and meat from the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area to the ASEAN region departed Shenzhen yesterday for Laos and Thailand, from where it will return to China loaded with fruit.
Shanghai SOEs waive rent: The city’s municipal government today announced that all SMEs and registered entrepreneurs (工商个体户) renting state-owned property in Shanghai will be exempted from rent for 6 months, which will probably save more than 10 billion yuan ($1.55 billion) for more than 80,000 local businesses.
A great 2021 for China’s largest battery maker, CATL 宁德时代: The EV battery giant yesterday released its 2021 financial report, which says the company’s operating income increased by 159% to 130.4 billion yuan ($20.23 billion), and net profits increased by 185.34% to 15.93 billion yuan ($2.47 billion). CATL’s Shenzhen-listed shares recovered from yesterday’s plunge, which was apparently caused by fears over the company’s profits.
Sales of Chinese smartphones are down: The share in global smartphone shipments of Chinese manufacturers Xiaomi 小米集团, Oppo 广东欧加控股有限公司, and Vivo 维沃控股有限公司维沃移動通信有限公司 shrank in the first quarter, with shipments by the three Chinese brands accounting for 31% of the global total, compared to 35% for the same period in 2021.
Hong Kong will allow non residents to fly in from May as it relaxes COVID restrictions. Yesterday, Hong Kong Disneyland and other theme parks opened for the first time since January.