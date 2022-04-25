Highlighted Links for Monday, April 25, 2022
Notable China news from around the world
Notable China news from around the world
BUSINESS AND TECHNOLOGY:
COVID’s regional impact
一季度各地GDP增速出炉 天津、上海受疫情影响大吉林省暂未公布 / Caixin
Twenty-seven of China’s 31 provinces, municipalities, and autonomous regions have released economic data for the first quarter, and the impact of the epidemic is evident in GDP numbers:
- Four regions heavily impacted by COVID grew at a rate lower than the national average: Henan (4.7%), Jiangsu (4.6%), Guangdong (3.3%), Shanghai (3.1%), and Tianjin (0.1%).
Related: Industrial output in Shanghai fell 7.5% March year-on-year, the first decline in two years. Industrial output for the first quarter increased by 4.8%, compared with 34.5% growth recorded in the same period last year.
Gaming giants turn to layoffs as crackdown continues
Huya, Douyu begin layoffs amid tightening regulations on game livestreaming / TechNode
“Chinese game streaming platforms Huya and Douyu have begun slashing headcounts as China’s mass tech layoff continues, Chinese media outlet Tech Planet reported Friday.”
Huya cuts hundreds of staff, sources say, as Chinese tech retrenches / Reuters
Game over? China’s game industry navigates post-crackdown era / Al Jazeera
“Beijing is continuing its strict oversight of the gaming sector despite lifting [a] nine-month freeze on new titles.”
U.S. adds Luckin, Li Auto, Zhihu, and more to delisting list
Luckin, Li Auto among 17 Chinese companies added to US delisting list / TechNode
“The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) added seventeen US-listed Chinese companies to its provisional delisting list, identified under the Holding Foreign Companies Accountable Act in the U.S.”
Smart bike helmets
美团配送今年将投放10万顶智能头盔 / Sohu
The delivery arm of ecommerce and group-buy giant Meituan announced today that it will give 100,000 couriers in China’s largest cities helmets equipped with photoelectric and motion sensors.
SCIENCE, HEALTH, AND ENVIRONMENT:
Deflecting asteroids and launching rockets from balloons
China to conduct asteroid deflection test around 2025 / Space News
“China is drafting a planetary defense plan and will conduct technical studies and research into developing systems to counter the threats posed by near earth asteroids.”
Chinese rocket-balloon launch lifts near-space scientific ambitions / SCMP (paywall)
Nuclear energy, and promoting coal at home, but not overseas?
China orders top coal region to ensure supplies to coastal hubs / Bloomberg (paywall)
“China has called on its top producing province to guarantee thermal coal supplies to some of the industrial hubs on the coast threatened by power shortages.”
China’s overseas coal ban sees 15 projects canceled — research / Reuters
“China’s decision to ban overseas coal financing ended 15 power projects in the planning stages with a capacity of around 12.8 gigawatts (GW), and could also stop another 37 GW of capacity currently in the pre-construction phase, new research showed.”
China greenlights 6 new nuclear reactors in shift away from coal / Nikkei Asia (paywall)
Beijing still concerned about air quality
China must raise air quality standards as smog persists, task force says / Reuters
“China should raise air quality standards as persistent smog continues to have a severe public health impact despite recent improvements, a state-funded task force said.”
Beijing Winter Olympic blue and China’s long march against smog / Centre for Research on Energy and Clean Air
POLITICS AND FOREIGN AFFAIRS:
Hong Kong foreign journalist group suspends human rights awards
Hong Kong’s Foreign Correspondents’ Club suspends top Asian human rights awards / Reuters
“Hong Kong’s Foreign Correspondents’ Club (FCC) has suspended its annual Human Rights Press Awards so as not to ‘unintentionally’ violate any laws, according to a statement from the club president on Monday.”
- The Washington Post’s Southeast Asia and Hong Kong bureau chief, Shibani Mahtani, tweeted:
Yesterday I resigned from the FCC’s press freedom committee after three years on the committee, two of them as a board member. As a former winner and judge of the HRPA, I feel nothing but the deepest regret and do not stand by this decision.
Will the U.S. ease up on its trade tariffs on China?
Yellen signals openness to paring tariffs on imports from China / Bloomberg (paywall)
“U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen suggested the U.S. is open to scaling back the widespread Trump-era tariffs on merchandise imports to help provide Americans relief from the fastest inflation in four decades.”
Yellen says lowering U.S. tariffs on Chinese goods ‘worth considering’ / Reuters
Chinese national gets prison time in Rwanda for torturing local mine workers
Rwanda jails Chinese national for torturing mine workers / Al Jazeera
“A Chinese national has been sentenced to 20 years in jail for torturing local mineworkers in Rwanda after a video showing him whipping a man tied to a post went viral on social media. The Chinese embassy in Rwanda said in a statement that it had ‘taken note’ of the ruling.”
SOCIETY AND CULTURE:
Fitness influencer’s workout videos go viral
King of workout livestream: Liu Genghong has become an online hit during Shanghai lockdown / What’s on Weibo
Liu Genghong 刘畊宏 and his wife are getting thousands of social media views on their workout videos from residents under lockdown.
The fitness influencer making locked-down Chinese sweat / Sixth Tone
China’s growing community for the deaf
China’s CODA share their stories / Sixth Tone
“Long marginalized by mainstream society, children of deaf adults, or CODA, are building a community of their own.”
Hong Kong’s new M+ museum removes Tiananmen artworks
M+ Museum pulls three politically charged works from display, spurring speculation of censorship / Art News
“Hong Kong’s M+ Museum has removed three politically charged artworks by Chinese contemporary artists from an exhibition dedicated to works amassed by Swiss collector Uli Sigg, whose donation of over 1,400 works helped form the basis of M+’s permanent collection.”
Hong Kong’s M+ art museum reopens with new works and attractions; Tiananmen satire replaced / HKFP
Hong Kong museum removes controversial Tiananmen painting / CNN