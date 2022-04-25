Links for Monday, April 25, 2022
Notable China news from around the world
Ferrari recalls cars in China over faulty brakes
Ferrari to recall more than 2,000 cars in China over braking issues / Reuters
“Luxury sports car maker Ferrari will recall 2,222 cars in China due to a potential fault in its braking systems, China’s market regulator said in a statement on Friday.”
People can’t get enough of Nixon’s favorite Chinese tipple
China liquor giant Moutai defies market slump as defensive play / Bloomberg (paywall)
A gloomy job market for Shanghai’s graduates
Shanghai’s graduating seniors worry about grim career prospects / Sixth Tone
“Many students are struggling to cope up with uncertainties as virus control measures affect companies and businesses.”
Pony.ai to roll out robotaxis in Guangzhou
Pony.ai to start charging money for its robotaxi services in Guangzhou / TechNode
“Pony.ai said on Sunday that it has received permission to charge a fee for offering autonomous ride-hailing services to the public in parts of the southern city of Guangzhou.”
Pony.ai gets licensed to run robotaxis in South China / Caixin (paywall)
Robotaxi startup Pony.ai gains taxi license in China city / Reuters
Honor, formerly owned by sanction-hit Huawei, pays a high price for American suppliers
Teardown of China budget smartphone Honor reveals rise in U.S. parts / Nikkei Asia (paywall)
“A teardown of Honor’s latest smartphone model has revealed that parts made by U.S. companies account for 40% of the product’s manufacturing cost.”
COVID curbs put pressure on China’s embattled property sector
China’s COVID strictures scupper hopes of property revival / FT (paywall)
China allows banks to ease financing for distressed developers / Bloomberg (paywall)
Grocery and delivery services struggle under lockdown
Alibaba’s Freshippo adds more couriers, still unable to meet Shanghai demand / Reuters
“Alibaba’s supermarket chain Freshippo said on Sunday it was adding more couriers to meet high demand in Shanghai but this was not yet catching up with the rising needs of locked-down residents as the city battles a surge in COVID-19 cases.”
Chinese online grocers increase stock to calm panic-buyer in Beijing as the city organizes mass Covid tests / TechNode
“Major Chinese online grocery platforms are increasing their product supplies in Beijing as residents rush to stock up on food and daily supplies after the capital city announced a surge of local COVID cases.”
Oppo-owned OnePlus launches new line of mobile gaming phones
OnePlus expands gaming phone offering with new Ace series / TechNode
“OnePlus, the Chinese smartphone maker owned by Oppo, launched a new product line named Ace, targeting the global mobile gaming market. The company released the first model of the series on Thursday, pricing at RMB 2,499 ($384).”
Logistic company woes
Kuaigou’s losses pile up despite growing revenue / TechNode
Logistics platform Kuaigou Dache reported a RMB 873 million ($133 million) loss in 2021, an increase of 32.7% from the previous year, while revenues grew 24.6% to RMB 661 million.
Business cost of COVID curbs
Foxconn’s key iPhone plant operating in locked-down China region / Bloomberg (paywall)
Foxconn unit sees limited impact from suspended China plant / Reuters
Apple supplier suspends production at two China factories / Al Jazeera
Volkswagen China’s Shanghai plant resumes production gradually / Reuters
Cost of sea freight from China continues to fall off record high / Caixin (paywall)
Ships refueling in China show how congestion is reshaping demand / Bloomberg (paywall)
China’s heavy-cargo truckers feel the heavier hand of regulation / Caixin (paywall)
Chinese markets tank as investors worry about COVID-19 lockdowns / WSJ (paywall)
Alibaba leads Chinese stocks lower in U.S. on lockdown woes / Bloomberg (paywall)
Xi puts ideology before economy with market-busting lockdowns / Bloomberg (paywall)
Chinese EV battery giant CATL
CATL delays release of 1Q results on ‘principle of prudence’ / Bloomberg (paywall)
“Contemporary Amperex Technology Co. Ltd., the world’s biggest maker of electric-vehicle batteries, will delay release of its first-quarter results to April 30, instead of April 28 as previously planned, according to an exchange filing.”
CATL’s dominance in EV batteries challenged by emerging rivals / Nikkei Asia (paywall)
Xi’s anti graft campaign
Xi’s finance crackdown grows as over 40 officials ensnared / Bloomberg (paywall)
Alibaba’s leadership reshuffle
Alibaba CEO Daniel Zhang relinquishes corporate role at Taobao, Tmall as part of ecommerce giant’s management reshuffle / SCMP (paywall)
“Alibaba Group Holding chairman and chief executive Daniel Zhang Yong has relinquished his role as legal representative of the corporate entities behind Taobao Marketplace and Tmall, following the biggest ever management reshuffle initiated by China’s leading e-commerce company last December.”
China cuts FX reserve ratio
China lowers banks’ FX reserve ratio to counter yuan weakness / Bloomberg (paywall)
“China moved to limit the drop in the yuan by cutting the amount of money that banks need to have in reserve for their foreign currency holdings.”
China’s yuan rout eases as FX reserve-ratio cut offers relief / Bloomberg (paywall)
China to cut forex deposit reserve requirement in ‘clear signal to stabilize yuan’ / SCMP (paywall)
Xi calls to congratulate Macron on reelection
China’s president urges Macron to keep France on independent strategic path / SCMP (paywall)
Chinese leader Xí Jìnpíng 习近平 called on France to “ensure its strategic independence and autonomy as he congratulated Emmanuel Macron on his reelection as French president on Monday.”
Anxieties over the China-Solomons security pact
Solomons must be ‘really careful’ on China deal, Australia says / Bloomberg (paywall)
Chinese naval base in Solomons a ‘red line,’ Australia says / Bloomberg (paywall)
Australia defends handling of China-Solomons deal; makes tax pledge ahead of polls / Reuters
U.S. warns Solomon Islands of action over pact with China / AP
U.S. warns of response to any permanent China military presence in Solomons / Reuters
U.S. steps up efforts to court Solomon Islands after China security deal / FT (paywall)
Japan to send envoy to Solomons amid worry over China pact / AP
Taiwan joins chorus against China’s pact with Solomon Islands / Nikkei Asia (paywall)
Lithuania, Taiwan, U.S.A., and China
U.S. says backs Lithuania in row with China / Reuters
“The United States backs Lithuania in a dispute with China over Taiwan, Deputy Treasury Secretary Wally Adeyemo told Lithuania’s finance minister on Friday.”