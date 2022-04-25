News Briefing for Monday, April 25, 2022

Beijing’s new Global Security Initiative is “long on rhetoric and short on actionable details,” policy research team Trivium China notes of the editorial written by Foreign Minister Wáng Yì 王毅 that expanded on China’s proposed global security initiative, which is based on non-interference and rejection of bloc politics.

  • Trivium says, “Though still embryonic, the GSI looks set to be a big thing for Beijing.” But so far it seems to be mainly a way for Beijing to throw shade at the U.S., NATO, and what Wang Yi calls the “‘Indo-Pacific’ strategy.”

More than 1,500 Uyghurs have been detained or extradited, mostly in the Middle East and North Africa, according to a new report from the Woodrow Wilson Center. Globally, more than 5,500 Uyghurs outside of China have been targeted by Beijing from cyberattacks to threats made against family members who remain in the nation. Meanwhile, pressure over Beijing’s treatment of Uyghurs and other minorities is growing:

The Women’s Tennis Association will not return to China until the standoff over Chinese tennis player Péng Shuài 彭帅 has been resolved. “We want to find a resolution that Peng can be comfortable with, the Chinese government can be comfortable with, and we can be comfortable with,” WTA chief Steve Simon told the Tennis Podcast.

Everyone is watching internet video: According to data released by the State Administration of Radio and Television, in 2021, there were 710 million annual paying users of internet video in China, 150 million annual paying users of internet audio, and more than 700 million users of short videos.

Didi’s Hong Kong listing is on indefinite hold: China’s homegrown version of Uber was notified that its relisting plan is delayed until it makes sufficient “rectifications” in accordance with probes conducted by regulators.

