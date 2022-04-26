Highlighted Links for Tuesday, April 26, 2022
Notable China news from around the world
Below are links to other noteworthy reports published in the last 24 hours from and about China. Click through to our China NewsBase to see all the other stories we collected today.
BUSINESS AND TECHNOLOGY:
Bezos hits out with China comment over Musk’s big Twitter buy
Jeff Bezos questions China’s influence over Elon Musk’s Twitter / Guardian
“Amazon founder raises concerns after Tesla boss strikes $44bn deal to buy social media platform.”
China dismisses speculation it may try to influence Twitter via Tesla / Reuters
“China’s foreign ministry said on Tuesday there was no basis to speculation that Beijing could try to use leverage over electric car maker Tesla in order to influence content on U.S. social media site Twitter.”
Chinese internet reacts to Elon Musk’s Twitter acquisition / Radii China
“A handful of netizens have praised the ‘power of banknotes,’ some have expressed skepticism, and others still have created hilarious memes.”
Fake accounts flood Twitter hashtags on Xinjiang
Report: Fake Twitter accounts spread Chinese propaganda / AP
A total of 648 Twitter accounts flooded several thousand tweets with hashtags, such as #xinjiang, #forcedlabor, and #humanrights, with seemingly innocuous content such as traditional dancing and scenic photos, as well as videos with people denying that forced labor exists in Xinjiang, according to a report released on Monday by Nisos, a U.S.-based intelligence company.
Automakers suspend Germany car shipments to China over Ukraine war
BMW and Audi suspend shipments by train to China / Nikkei Asia (paywall)
“BMW Group and Audi have suspended shipments of cars by rail from Germany to China, the biggest market for both carmakers, due to the Ukraine war.”
China’s asset management sector balloons
Asset management sector regains steam to hit $20.5 trillion / Caixin (paywall)
China’s asset management industry expanded 11% in 2021 to a record 134 trillion yuan ($20.5 trillion) at the end of 2021, the first time that the industry’s growth topped 10% after authorities rolled out a new regulatory framework in 2018.
SCIENCE, HEALTH, AND ENVIRONMENT:
An ancient reptile that looked like a duck
Meet the small Jurassic reptile that ‘could lift off from water like a duck’ / SCMP (paywall)
A flying reptile that lived 150 million years ago could use its wings and webbed feet to lift off from water like a duck, according to a new study from the Chinese University of Hong Kong.
Gentle space lasers
China space laser zaps competition with data speed record: paper / SCMP (paywall)
“A team of engineers in Beijing has developed a small space laser that they say will allow satellites to communicate over long distances at significantly faster speeds than similar technology currently available.”
POLITICS AND FOREIGN AFFAIRS:
Congo, Kabila, and Chinese cash
How millions in China cash flowed to Congo’s powerbrokers / Bloomberg (paywall)
“The inside story of how Beijing’s promise of infrastructure ended up benefiting the family of former President Joseph Kabila.”
Will China give UN team access to Uyghur detention camps?
UN team in China ahead of rights chief visit to Xinjiang / AP
“A United Nations team has landed in China ahead of a long-delayed visit by the U.N. human rights chief to Xinjiang, where rights groups and some Western governments allege the Chinese government is committing genocide and serious abuses against Uyghurs and other Muslim minorities.”
China’s intentions in the Solomon Islands
Solomon Islands tells Japan it will not allow China military bases / Reuters
“Solomon Islands Prime Minister Mannaseh Sogavare told a visiting Japanese delegation on Tuesday that he had no intention of allowing China to build military bases in his country, Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi said.”
China dismisses speculation about plans for Solomon Islands military base / ABC
“Beijing has dismissed speculation it intends to build a military base on Solomon Islands after signing a security agreement with the Pacific nation.”
China-Solomons pact: U.S. says lack of transparency is big concern about security agreement / SCMP (paywall)
India overtakes China as second-largest diaspora in Australia
There are now more Indian migrants than Chinese in Australia / Bloomberg (paywall)
“Indians moving to Australia were the largest overseas migrant cohort in the past decade and have supplanted China as the second-biggest diaspora living Down Under.”
COVID curbed Chinese lending to Africa
Chinese lending to Africa fell to 16-year low when pandemic hit / Bloomberg (paywall)
“Chinese lending to African governments fell to a 16-year low in 2020 as the impact of the [COVID] deterred countries on the continent from borrowing.”
New rules stoke fears for Hong Kong students
University of Hong Kong proposes disciplining students for ‘bringing disrepute’ to institution, fuelling concerns over freedom of speech / SCMP (paywall)
“Students who bring the University of Hong Kong into ‘disrepute’ could be disciplined under a new proposal from the institution’s governing council, prompting fears that the amendment could curb freedom of expression on campus.”
SOCIETY AND CULTURE:
Chinese characters and their critics
Alphabetarchy / London Review of Books
Lydia H. Liu reviews Kingdom of Characters: A Tale of Language, Obsession, and Genius in Modern China by Jing Tsu.
Hong Kong actress gets backlash for wearing brownface
A Hong Kong actress wears brownface. Cue outrage and shrugs. / NYT (paywall)
“The TV show ‘Barrack O’Karma 1968’ fueled debate online. To many Filipinos, it was about racism and classism. Other viewers jumped to the actress’s defense.”
Video: Hong Kong TVB drama ignites ‘brownface’ row with Filipina role / HKFP
A 996 joke goes viral among China’s tech workers
A guide teaching programmers “to live longer” goes viral on GitHub among Chinese tech workers / TechNode
A Chinese-language guide on GitHub called “HowToLiveLonger” is trending among Chinese tech workers. The guide, with its scientific tone and wry humor, takes aim at the ongoing “996” overwork culture in China’s tech industry and their “impact on employees’ mental and physical well-being.”
Dissident student poets
Student poetry contest in China becomes unexpected outlet for dissent / Washington Post (paywall)
“A student poetry competition in China has become an unexpected outlet for public frustration over social issues that have roiled the country in the past few months.”