Links for Tuesday, April 26, 2022
Notable China news from around the world
ByteDance’s new CFO
Skadden loses top lawyer to ByteDance amid China IPO chill / FT (paywall)
ByteDance has named Julie Gao, a top lawyer from U.S. law firm Skadden, as its new chief financial officer. The position has largely been vacant throughout the social media giant’s decade-long history.
ByteDance hires Skadden lawyer as CFO while IPO remains in limbo / Bloomberg (paywall)
H&M accused of plagiarizing a Chinese-American designer
H&M copies a Chinese designer. Will there be fallout? / Jing Daily
“Chinese American designer Chet Lo has called out fast fashion conglomerate H&M for copying his designs.”
China and inflation in the U.S.
Higher inflation factors into review of tariffs on Chinese goods — White House / Reuters
“The Biden administration is carefully studying the inflationary impact of tariffs imposed on China by former President Donald Trump’s administration given a surge in consumer prices, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said on Monday.”
Big brands help bust counterfeits in China
Ferragamo, Amazon say they helped China seize counterfeits in Zheijang / Reuters
“Italy’s Salvatore Ferragamo and Amazon said on Tuesday Chinese authorities had seized counterfeit products in the Zhejiang province, following a global investigation in which the luxury group and the online retailer cooperated.”
Huawei spin-off Honor eyes an IPO
China’s no. 2 phone maker seeks new funding ahead of 2022 IPO / Bloomberg (paywall)
“Chinese smartphone maker Honor Device Co. is seeking to raise expansion capital ahead of an initial public offering as early as this year, people familiar with the matter said.”
Hong Kong loses some mainland property firms
Mainland China property companies pull back in Hong Kong / FT (paywall)
“Mainland Chinese property companies are scaling back their presence in Hong Kong as they struggle to deal with a liquidity crisis that has rocked the sector and forced the world’s most indebted developer Evergrande to default.”
Beijing pledges to support the economy amid COVID lockdowns
China central bank seeks to calm markets with support pledge / Bloomberg (paywall)
China tech stocks rebound as beijing renews policy support / Bloomberg (paywall)
Xi is trapped in his own China lockdown policy / Bloomberg (paywall)
China’s Xi pushing to beat the U.S. in GDP growth despite COVID lockdowns / WSJ (paywall)
COVID lockdowns send China’s economy reeling as outbreaks spread / Bloomberg (paywall)
Global supply chain crisis flares up again where it all began / Bloomberg (paywall)
China Politburo pressured to help economy as COVID spreads / Bloomberg (paywall)
China will step up infrastructure construction to boost growth – President Xi / Reuters
Shanghai lockdown: China struggles to maintain key supply chains amid ‘dynamic zero’ COVID-19 policy / SCMP (paywall)
Solar profits?
China’s solar polysilicon giants are expanding as profits surge / Bloomberg (paywall)
“Chinese producers of the key material for solar panels are planning major expansions as demand stays strong despite high prices, sending profits soaring.”
Some operations resume in Shanghai
Chipmaker Onsemi gets go-ahead to resume Shanghai operations / Caixin (paywall)
Nio’s research facility resumes partial operations in Shanghai / TechNode
Mass COVID testing in Beijing as Shanghai bankers and residents plan to leave the city
Beijing starts testing 20 Million to try to avoid a lockdown like Shanghai’s / NYT (paywall)
“China’s capital reported 22 cases as it kicked off an ambitious mandatory testing campaign across the city and reassured residents that food and other supplies were plentiful.”
China’s Beijing orders mass COVID testing; lockdown fears grow / Al Jazeera
Beijing to test 20 mln for COVID in bid to avert Shanghai lockdown misery / Reuters
Beijing enforces lockdowns, expands COVID-19 mass testing / AP
‘I just want to help’: Amid chaos, Shanghai residents band together / NYT (paywall)
“As the authorities in China’s biggest city fight to stamp out an Omicron outbreak, neighbors are turning to one another for support.”
Shanghai’s lockdown missteps undermine financial hub ambitions / Bloomberg (paywall)
Amid Shanghai lockdown, some Chinese citizens plan to move abroad / Radii China
“Before being picked up by censors, Chinese netizens were using a coded phrase to express their longing to migrate overseas.”
Fed up with COVID lockdown, bankers, fund managers looking to leave Shanghai / Reuters
China’s COVID booster campaign slows as staff redirected to mass testing / FT (paywall)
“China’s booster vaccination drive is slowing as medical staff are redirected to carry out mass testing with coronavirus cases rising across the country.”
China warns Central Asia on foreign interference
Be wary of foreign interference, China warns Central Asia / SCMP (paywall)
“Chinese Defense Minister 魏凤和 has urged Central Asia to be on alert for foreign interference, saying China will step up defense cooperation with Kazakhstan as part of a wider push for regional security.”
U.S. policy on China
America’s lopsided China strategy: All guns and no bread and butter issues / FT (paywall)
“Critics say that without a strong trade policy, the U.S. risks ending up with a lopsided approach, heavy on military presence but light on economic engagement, which leaves its allies hesitant about its genuine commitment to the long-term future of the region.”
Government transparency?
Chinese citizens submitted 20% more requests for government information in 2021 / Caixin (paywall)
Chinese authorities received more than 440,000 information disclosure applications last year, up more than one fifth, showing that Chinese people “now have a greater understanding of their right to access information and supervise the authorities.”
China’s popular new rustic aesthetic
What’s behind China’s country bumpkin trend? / Jing Daily
A “country bumpkin” aesthetic, also known as the “rube” or tuchao (土潮 tǔ cháo) trend, has grown in popularity in China, with top brands like Alexander Wang and Luckin Coffee capitalizing off the rustic style.
Political cartoonist leaves Hong Kong
Political cartoonist Ah To announces departure from Hong Kong citing ‘great mental stress’ / HKFP