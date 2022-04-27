Highlighted Links for Wednesday, April 27, 2022
Notable China news from around the world
Notable China news from around the world
BUSINESS AND TECHNOLOGY:
Electric cars still selling like hotcakes
BYD sees first-quarter sales jump 180% while COVID hits other Chinese automakers / TechNode
“BYD reported an impressive increase in sales in the first quarter while extended COVID-19 lockdowns in eastern and northern Chinese regions hit other automakers hard, according to the latest official figures released on Monday.”
Can a falling yuan rescue China’s GDP?
Will the renminbi depreciation actually boost Chinese growth? / FT (paywall)
Michael Pettis, a finance professor at Peking University and a senior associate at the Carnegie China Center, writes: “Most analysts assume automatically that developing-country currency depreciations boost economic growth rates. But this is only true in deficit countries, which China isn’t.”
Logistics giant DHL warns of China lockdowns
DHL chief warns China lockdowns pose risk for global economy / Nikkei Asia (paywall)
“Prolonged lockdowns in China would pose a greater risk to global trade and economic growth prospects than the war in Ukraine, the CEO of Europe’s largest logistics company told Nikkei Asia in an interview.”
SCIENCE, HEALTH, AND ENVIRONMENT:
First case of H3N8 bird flu detected in China, but risk of spreading is low
China reports first human case of H3N8 bird flu / Reuters
China recorded on April 5 its first human infection with the H3N8 strain of bird flu in a four-year-old boy from Henan Province, but the risk of its spread among people is low, the National Health Commission said (English, Chinese) on Tuesday.
Factories and soil pollution
China says thousands of companies risk contaminating soil / Sixth Tone
“China’s top environmental authority said that over two-thirds of companies on the government’s pollution watchlist risk contaminating the country’s soil, domestic media Caixin reported Monday.”
POLITICS AND FOREIGN AFFAIRS:
China hits out at Czech-Tibet meeting
China slams Czech diplomat’s meeting with exiled Tibetan / Bloomberg (paywall)
“China rebuked the Czech Republic after the nation’s top diplomat met with an exiled Tibetan leader, compounding brewing tensions between the European Union and Beijing already strained by the war in Ukraine.”
Is South Asia benefiting from a rivalry between China and India?
China-India rivalry is good for South Asia, Nepal ministers say / Nikkei Asia (paywall)
“Rivalry between China and India is key to driving economic growth in South Asian nations such as Nepal, two top ministers from the landlocked Himalayan country told Nikkei Asia in recent interviews.”
Local governments want citizens to reproduce
Wuxi allows families with two or more kids to buy a second home / Caixin (paywall)
Wuxi, a city in the eastern province of Jiangsu, will allow families with two or more children to buy a second home in some areas under a new policy, in the hopes of creating favorable conditions for growing families.
A return to the mother tongue
Why China is turning away from English / Economist
Xí Jìnpíng 习近平 “wants his country to show more ‘cultural confidence.’”
SOCIETY AND CULTURE:
Recognition for cinematographer James Wong Howe
James Wong Howe — unsung hero of Golden Age Hollywood / FT (paywall)
James Wong Howe (黃宗霑 Huáng Zōngzhān), a Guangdong-born cinematographer, achieved his tremendous career success “despite the Chinese Exclusion Act, which prevented him from acquiring U.S. citizenship until he was 44, even as he was shooting Hollywood icons such as James Cagney, John Garfield, Lon Chaney and Clara Bow.”
The Vietnamese refugees who fled to Hong Kong
When the boat people came to Hong Kong / Sixth Tone
“In the late 1970s, hundreds of thousands of refugees fled to Hong Kong by boat from war-torn Southeast Asia.”
Hong Kong actor dies in a quarantine hotel
Hong Kong actor Kenneth Tsang dies at Tsim Sha Tsui quarantine hotel at age 87 / SCMP (paywall)
Celebrated Hong Kong actor Kenneth Tsang (曾江 Zēng Jiāng) “was pronounced dead on Wednesday after being found unconscious at a quarantine hotel in Tsim Sha Tsui, sources told the Post. He was 87.”
Animal rescue in Shanghai
The small group rescuing animals during Shanghai lockdown / Sixth Tone
Second Chance Animal Aid, a nonprofit organization based in Shanghai, continues to provide help to stray animals and pet owners under the city’s lockdown.