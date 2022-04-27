Links for Wednesday, April 27, 2022
Notable China news from around the world
Machines and migration in China’s rural communities
Rural Chinese cycle between mechanization and migration / Sixth Tone
“Rural outmigration in China has fueled mechanization, and vice-versa…One of the most important strategies has been the adoption of labor-saving technologies, often with the support of local governments.”
China on track to produce even more of the world’s EV batteries
China’s EV battery materials industry set for $11bn capacity buildup / Nikkei Asia (paywall)
“China’s top makers of electric vehicle battery materials will spend at least 71 billion yuan ($10.8 billion) to scale up output, in some cases tripling production capacity in products they have come to dominate.”
Silicon chips: U.S. to probe YMTC over chip supply to Huawei
U.S. to probe claims that top Chinese chipmaker violated ban on Huawei / FT (paywall)
“The Biden administration is looking into claims that Yangtze Memory Technologies Co, a Chinese semiconductor maker, has supplied Huawei with chips, in a potential violation of U.S. export controls.”
Silicon chips: Arm moves to rein in China unit
Arm takes action to resolve impasse at its renegade China unit / FT (paywall)
SoftBank and Arm move to retake control of China JV, oust CEO / Bloomberg (paywall)
Copper rises
China’s Xiangguang Copper to restart after getting rescue deal / Bloomberg (paywall)
“Yanggu Xiangguang Copper Co., a major Chinese copper smelter idled for a month amid financial difficulties, is expected to restart production soon after clinching a rescue deal with state-owned trading house Xiamen C&D Inc.”
Berlin stops Chinese deal over public safety
Berlin stops Chinese firm from buying German medical device maker Handelsblatt / Reuters
“Beijing-based Aeonmed Group, which also makes medical devices, is prevented from purchasing Heyer Medical AG based on a government assessment that there were dangers to public safety, said Handelsblatt, citing German government sources.”
China (kind of) supports debate on UN Security Council veto
China ‘agrees with’ UN move to debate Security Council veto but highlights procedural concerns / SCMP (paywall)
“China has supported a United Nations decision to debate the Security Council’s use of veto powers, but with reservations.”
Taiwan, China, Ukraine, and the U.S.
China angered as U.S. sends destroyer through Taiwan Strait / Al Jazeera
“China’s military has accused the United States of undermining regional peace and security after it sent a naval destroyer through the Strait of Taiwan on Tuesday as part of a routine freedom of navigation exercise.”
China condemns latest U.S. sailing through Taiwan Strait / Reuters
China says U.S. hyped sailing of Navy warship in Taiwan Strait / AP
Half of Taiwanese don’t believe U.S. would send troops if China invades / Nikkei Asia (paywall)
Taiwan says Ukraine conflict will inform this year’s military drills / Reuters
Taiwan says Ukraine war lessons will be used in military drills / Bloomberg (paywall)
“Taiwan’s military says it plans on using lessons learned from the two-month-old war in Ukraine during annual exercises the island relies on to defend itself from any invasion by China.”
More on the Pakistan blast that killed Confucius Institute teachers
Pakistan attack: China condemns killing of tutors in Pakistan blast / BBC
China citizens among 4 dead in blast at Pakistan university / Bloomberg (paywall)
Beijing calls for justice in bombing that killed three Chinese in Pakistan / Caixin (paywall)
Britain raises concerns over Hikvision, China’s surveilling eye
UK: Concerns raised over Chinese surveillance camera firm / AP
British surveillance camera monitor asks British government to clarify Hikvision position / SCMP (paywall)
Australia hits out at China for meddling in its politics and in the South Pacific
Australian minister accuses China of election interference / AP
“A senior Australian minister on Wednesday suggested that China had deliberately announced its security pact with the Solomon Islands during an election campaign to undermine her government’s chances of reelection.”
China’s Solomon Islands deal risks militarizing South Pacific / Nikkei Asia (paywall)
COVID-19 and lockdown updates
China’s twin COVID outbreaks show some signs of stabilizing / Bloomberg (paywall)
New COVID cases slow in Shanghai, but increase in Beijing. / NYT (paywall)
“Beijing residents face mandatory P.C.R. tests but no mass lockdown yet, while large inland cities may be closed down in response to as few as two infections.”
China’s Beijing finds positive samples in COVID testing this week / Reuters
Beijing enforces lockdowns, expands COVID-19 mass testing / AP
Shanghai seeks ‘societal zero COVID’ with rounds of testing / AP
China’s top chip maker SMIC has two-thirds of Shanghai workers sleeping in factory as lockdown threatens semiconductor supply chain / SCMP (paywall)
China’s harsh and elitist COVID rules / Economist
The best and worst places to be in a world divided over COVID / Bloomberg (paywall)
Beijing sticks to strict COVID-19 measures as China’s cases drop to three-week low / WSJ (paywall)
Shanghai lockdown ‘disaster’ prompts Chinese to eye move overseas / Nikkei Asia (paywall)
Financial lobby group urges Shanghai to ease COVID rules for staff stuck in offices / Reuters
China locks down wholesale hub for Christmas trees, Trump merch / Bloomberg (paywall)
Chinese city with ‘zero COVID’ still hit by pandemic economic woes / Washington Post (paywall)
China’s biggest COVID failure is not deploying an mRNA vaccine / Bloomberg (paywall)
COVID outrage and government propaganda
China’s COVID lockdown outrage tests limits of triumphant propaganda / NYT (paywall)
“Public anger and grief over the bungled lockdown in Shanghai is creating a credibility crisis for the country’s leader, Xí Jìnpíng 习近平, and his zero COVID policies.”
More on Elon Musk’s Twitter buy and ties to China
Twitter under Elon Musk will need to confront China’s leverage / WSJ (paywall)
“Elon Musk’s bid to buy Twitter is raising questions, including among employees as well as Amazon’s Jeff Bezos, about how the billionaire investor will handle the Chinese government’s increasing activity on the platform.”
Expect high drama between Elon Musk and China if Twitter deal closes / Nikkei Asia (paywall)