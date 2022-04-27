News Briefing for Wednesday, April 27, 2022
Notable China news from around the world
Here’s what else you need to know about China today:
World drone leader DJI has stopped selling to Russia and Ukraine: DJI, the world’s largest manufacturer of commercial drones, has suspended operations due to the ongoing war. A company spokesperson said it was “not a statement targeting any particular country but rather a statement about our principles.”
- Yale Management School is tracking how companies are responding to the Russian invasion: Over 750 companies have curtailed operations in Russia — but some remain.
- Meanwhile, “Chinese ride-hailing company Didi Chuxing was forced to reopen its Russian operations after facing a homegrown nationalist backlash over its plans to leave the market,” while “computer giant Lenovo met similar domestic condemnation for exiting Russia,” notes the Financial Times.
“American institutional investors are pouring billions of dollars” into China, “betting that new investments in sectors such as healthcare and robotics will face less scrutiny from the Chinese government compared to social media and ecommerce,” reports The Information.
- Beijing-based Gaorong Capital “recently raised about $1.8 billion from investors in the U.S. and elsewhere,” while “Shanghai-based Qiming Venture Partners has raised more than $2 billion for two new funds, mostly from U.S. investors.”
Chinese-language portal Duowei News has closed down. Duowei, which was known for critical coverage of China before its sale to Hong Kong–listed company Nan Hai Corporation, “has closed its website and mobile app, ending 23 years of operation,” apparently because it was losing money.
Beijing detected just over two handfuls of positive COVID-19 cases in the first round of mass testing conducted this week. In 19.80 million out of the 19.81 million samples taken, 12 tubes tested positive.
- Authorities also recorded 46 new locally transmitted cases within 23 hours as of Wednesday.
- “I’m not worried that Beijing would suffer from a shortage of supplies, so I don’t plan to stock up,” said Zhang Yifan, a resident from Dongcheng District.
- Shanghai announced its lowest total for new cases in weeks: 12,309.
- Yiwu, a wholesale trade hub in eastern China, started pandemic curbs on Wednesday. The city exports everything from Christmas decorations to U.S. presidential campaign merchandise, adding more strain to supply chains.
A Hong Kong journalist group has postponed its press freedom award due to “the COVID pandemic and sociopolitical involvement in recent months,” Hong Kong Journalists Association chair Ronson Chan said on Tuesday.
- Earlier this week, another journalist group in the city, the Foreign Correspondents’ Club (FCC), suspended its annual Human Rights Press Awards so as not to “unintentionally” violate any laws.
- Hong Kong Free Press published the names of the winners anyway: In full: Winners of the axed FCC Human Rights Press Awards — revealed.
- In The Atlantic, Timothy McLaughlin writes: “Hong Kong’s main press club has given up in the face of a new, repressive regime.”
China’s unemployment rate has stayed at 5.5%: 2.85 million new jobs were created in urban areas in the first quarter, accounting for 26% of the government’s annual target, per the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Security. The average unemployment rate nationwide was 5.5%, the same level as a year ago.
Freezers are red hot in Beijing: With summer fast approaching and with COVID-inspired panic food buying, from April 18 to 24, the sales volume of freezers in the offline market in Beijing amounted to 1.41 million yuan ($215,208). That’s not a big number, but it’s an increase of 178% year-on-year in a city where people are not accustomed to using freezers, and sales of all kinds of refrigeration appliances surged by more than 400% in some retail stores.
New sector profit numbers from the first quarter of 2022 are out from the National Statistics Bureau:
- Mining: 383.50 billion yuan ($58.54 billion), a year-on-year increase of 148%.
- Manufacturing: 1.47 trillion yuan ($224.94 billion), a year-on-year decrease of 2.1%.
- Electricity, heat, gas, and water production and supply: 98.25 billion yuan ($14.99 billion), a decrease of 30.3% year-on-year.
