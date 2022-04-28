Highlighted Links for Thursday, April 28, 2022
Notable China news from around the world
Below are links to other noteworthy reports published in the last 24 hours from and about China. Click through to our China NewsBase to see all the other stories we collected today.
BUSINESS AND TECHNOLOGY:
China’s “Uber for trucks” halts IPO
China’s Full Truck Alliance pauses $1 billion Hong Kong listing – sources / Reuters
An initial plan by Full Truck Alliance to raise $1 billion in a Hong Kong listing this year has been paused as a Chinese cybersecurity regulator has yet to announce findings of a probe into the company.
UBS China head steps down
UBS’s Chin steps down as China head, to be replaced by Qian -source / Reuters
UBS Group’s China country head, David Chin (金弘毅 Jīn Hóngyì), has stepped down but will remain the bank’s head of investment banking for Asia Pacific. Eugene Qian (钱于军 Qián Yújūn), who heads UBS Securities, will replace him.
JD.com founder Richard Liu may have his dirty laundry aired
U.S. court denies Richard Liu’s request to limit questioning in rape accuser’s civil suit / Caixin (paywall)
“A Minnesota court has rejected a request by JD.com Inc.’s billionaire founder Richard Liu (刘强东 Liú Qiángdōng) to prevent details of his personal life from being made public in a closely watched lawsuit filed by a woman who accuses him of sexually assaulting her four years ago.”
A fight over chips: Arm China head hits back at ousting
Arm China head attacks latest plan to oust him from chip joint venture / FT (paywall)
“The head of Arm China has lashed out at Arm and its owner SoftBank Group as he fights their latest effort to oust him from the joint venture.”
Solar supply chain snarl-up
China solar giant says U.S. detainments create major disruption / Bloomberg (paywall)
Longi Green Energy Technology Co., the world’s largest solar manufacturer, said exports to American customers have “faced significant disruptions, as nearly all shipments are detained at the U.S. border.”
SCIENCE, HEALTH, AND ENVIRONMENT:
Biodiversity and COP15
Biodiversity action urged as over a fifth of world’s reptile species face extinction threat / SCMP (paywall)
As China prepares to host COP15 in Kunming, a global assessment finds that more than a fifth of the world’s reptile species are threatened with extinction, with crocodiles and turtles among the most at risk.
Can China actually burn more coal as planned?
China seen struggling to hit domestic coal expansion target / Bloomberg (paywall)
“China may only expand its coal capacity by one-third of its target this year because of safety and environmental regulations, according to a government-backed industrial association.”
China cuts coal import tariffs to zero to increase supply / Bloomberg (paywall)
POLITICS AND FOREIGN AFFAIRS:
U.K. tells Beijing to “play by the rules” as EU hardens on China
Truss warns China to ‘play by the rules’ or face consequences / FT (paywall)
“Liz Truss, U.K. foreign secretary, has warned China to learn lessons from the West’s robust economic response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, saying Beijing will face consequences if it does not ‘play by the rules.’”
Britain’s Truss tells China its rise depends on playing by the rules / Reuters
UK’s Liz Truss: NATO should protect Taiwan too / Politico
Once bound by trade, China-EU honeymoon sours over Ukraine war / Al Jazeera
“China’s support for Russia has forced the bloc to reassess a bilateral relationship that has long been centered on economics.”
Germany’s Scholz visits ally Japan, not China, on first Asian trip / Reuters
China isn’t doing enough to protect intellectual property, says U.S.
China, Russia, five others make U.S. property rights blacklist / AP
“The United States has put China, Russia and five other countries on its annual blacklist for lax enforcement of intellectual property rights that leaves American companies vulnerable to copyright and trademark piracy.”
U.S. accuses China of lax intellectual property protection / WSJ (paywall)
China continues to fall short of promises to protect intellectual property, U.S. says / NYT (paywall)
Hong Kong’s high-profile case on pro-democracy leaders
47 democrats’ subversion case adjourned to June / HKFP
“Hong Kong’s high-profile subversion case involving 47 leading democrats has been adjourned to June, days after a court judgment revealed at least 11 of them would plead guilty to the offense under the Beijing-imposed national security law.”
Landmark case for 47 Hong Kong democrats adjourned until June / Reuters
SOCIETY AND CULTURE:
A Buddhist abbot cares for thousands of animals
One monk, a 500-year old temple, and 9,000 cats and dogs / Sixth Tone
“A 53-year-old Buddhist monk is the abbot of Bao’en Temple in Fengxian District. He’s also responsible for more than 9,000 stray cats and dogs.”
Lockdown goes virtual
Shanghai lockdown is now part of Animal Crossing game / Sixth Tone
“Creators channel their lockdown experience to build a virtual island on [Animal Crossing], the popular Nintendo Switch game.”