Links for Thursday, April 28, 2022
Notable China news from around the world
On-the-go pianos
“Chinese startup PopuMusic launched a new portable digital piano called PopuPiano earlier this month. It’s the company’s latest smart instrument after releasing a smart guitar called Poputar and a smart ukulele called Populele.”
Volvo wants to cut dependence on China
“Volvo Cars has begun sourcing alternatives to its Chinese-made parts as coronavirus lockdowns now spreading across the country add a new supply chain threat to an auto industry that has been beset by them over the past year.”
COVID-19 and COVID-zero policies in Shanghai and around China
165 million people impacted by China’s COVID lockdowns. Here’s what you need to know / CNN
New tests to decide Shanghai reopening as Beijing stocks up / AP
China cities toughen COVID steps to avoid Shanghai’s woes / Bloomberg (paywall)
China’s COVID travel restrictions compound economic pain / FT (paywall)
Xi in a bind over who to blame for Shanghai’s COVID Outbreak / Bloomberg (paywall)
Shanghai uses crowdsourcing to survive COVID-19 lockdown as social support breaks down / WSJ (paywall)
“A bevy of online medical-aid databases and information providing tips on pet care and cooking have sprung up to support residents as the city enters its fifth week of lockdown.”
Shanghai shifts focus toward vaccinating seniors as COVID caseload declines / Caixin (paywall)
Wang Tao: How China’s COVID lockdowns will impact its economy / Caixin (paywall)
COVID lockdowns upset the rice bowls of China’s commuter workers / Reuters
China’s capital sharpens COVID screening to prevent Shanghai-like chaos / Reuters
Hangzhou and Beijing follow Shenzhen’s approach to ‘dynamic zero’ by implementing mass testing for public transport and large venues / SCMP (paywall)
China locks down part of its northern hub for coal shipping / Bloomberg (paywall)
“The northern port of Qinhuangdao is the latest Chinese commodities hub to get hit by virus-related lockdowns.”
Risks and pressure on China’s economy
Op-ed: The four big threats to China’s economy / CNBC
William R. Rhodes and Stuart Mackintosh note that the four big threats are: real estate, COVID zero, risky external loans, and Russia’s war in Ukraine.
Beijing denies plans for Solomons naval base
China says reports of naval base on Solomon Islands ‘fake news’ / Bloomberg (paywall)
Analysis: Xi floats ‘global security initiative’ with eye on Pacific / Nikkei Asia (paywall)
Baloch Liberation Army warns China after deadly Pakistan blast
Pakistan rebel group warns China of harsher attacks / Al Jazeera
“Baloch Liberation Army threatens Beijing with ‘even harsher’ attacks unless China halts ‘exploitation projects’ in Pakistan.”
Iran wants closer military ties with China
Iran seeks to expand its military cooperation with China / AP
“Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi expressed Wednesday his government’s desire for closer cooperation with China in remarks made during a visit by the Chinese defense minister, state media reported.”
Biden to rally support in Asia
Biden going to SKorea, Japan in May to discuss China, NKorea / AP
China urges U.S. to slash tariffs
China says U.S. cutting tariffs on Chinese goods would be in interest of U.S. firms, consumers / Reuters
RCEP seen as boost for regional trade
Hong Kong-South Korea economic ties set for a ‘boost’ under world’s largest trade pact / SCMP (paywall)
“Bilateral trade between South Korea and Hong Kong is set to get a boost in coming years when the city joins the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP), the world’s largest trade bloc.”
China’s RCEP trade gets off to a good start / Caixin (paywall)
Indigenous protesters in Peru vs. a Chinese copper mine
Peru police evict indigenous protesters from China-owned MMG mine / Reuters
“Peruvian police said on Wednesday they had evicted an indigenous community that set up a camp inside a huge open pit owned by MMG’s Las Bambas copper mine, that had forced the Chinese-owned company to halt operations.”
Baidu and Pony.ai lead the charge on robotaxis
China’s capital city loosens robotaxi restrictions for Baidu, Pony.ai in a big step toward removing human taxi drivers / CNBC
