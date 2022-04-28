News Briefing for Thursday, April 28, 2022
Notable China news from around the world
Here’s what else you need to know about China today:
The end of an era for media in China: China Computerworld, the only official Sino-U.S. joint-venture magazine on the mainland, has closed operations over “severe financial losses.” The magazine, which was created in 1980 by U.S. firm International Data Group (IDG) and China’s Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT) to educate the Chinese public about computer science, was a rare exception to China’s general ban on foreign ownership in domestic media.
It takes Taiwan to make bipartisan consensus in the U.S.: The House of Representatives unanimously passed legislation calling for Taiwan to regain its observer status at the World Health Organization (WHO).
Douban tightens rules on user verification: Once known as a haven for more liberal-minded discussions, the Chinese social media platform will now require overseas users to provide a mainland phone number or an official identity document to continue using the site.
Pork pain: Though China consumes around 700 million pigs annually, the market is currently oversupplied, and pork prices have fallen rapidly from early 2021. The COVID pandemic seems to have overturned the regular cycles of price fluctuations: Pig farmers currently lose up to 500 yuan ($76) for every pig sold, and there is no indication of when the market will begin to recover.
COVID-testing profits are still soaring: Antigen test kits and masks are being investigated in Shanghai after hair was found in a swab, but COVID-testing companies continued to rake in huge profits in the first quarter.
NetEase Cloud Music yesterday filed a lawsuit against Tencent Music for unfair competition, claiming the latter was playing unauthorized and fake songs, and plagiarizing NetEase Cloud Music’s innovations. The two music platforms have been entangled in copyright disputes for years.
Huawei struggles: Revenues slumped 13.9% year-on-year in the first quarter as U.S. sanctions continue to bite.
Lockdown crackdown: Authorities will crack down on price gouging as food shortages continue in Shanghai as well as a run on the supermarkets in Beijing.
