Editor’s Note for Monday, May 2, 2022

Domestic News

A note for Access newsletter readers from Jeremy Goldkorn.

Jeremy Goldkorn
My thoughts today:

No bad news on WeChat: The Chinese social media accounts of Hóng Hào 洪灝, an outspoken Hong Kong-based market strategist, were suspended after a series of downbeat commentaries and a slump in mainland equities to two-year lows on COVID-19 lockdowns and global political tensions.

Context from last week Friday:

Our word of the day is picking quarrels and provoking trouble (寻衅滋事 xúnxìn zīshì).

