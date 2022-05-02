Editor’s Note for Monday, May 2, 2022
No bad news on WeChat: The Chinese social media accounts of Hóng Hào 洪灝, an outspoken Hong Kong-based market strategist, were suspended after a series of downbeat commentaries and a slump in mainland equities to two-year lows on COVID-19 lockdowns and global political tensions.
Context from last week Friday:
- The China cushion has deflated — Q&A with Stephen Roach / SupChina
- China in ‘deep crisis’, says Hong Kong private equity chief / FT
- “China’s leadership is prisoner of its own narrative” / The Market
Our word of the day is picking quarrels and provoking trouble (寻衅滋事 xúnxìn zīshì).