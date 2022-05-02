Highlighted Links for Monday, May 2, 2022
Notable China news from around the world
Below are links to other noteworthy reports published in the last 24 hours from and about China. Click through to our China NewsBase to see all the other stories we collected today.
BUSINESS AND TECHNOLOGY:
China market watcher gets suspended on social media
Outspoken market analyst’s Chinese social media accounts suspended / Reuters
The Chinese social media accounts of Hóng Hào 洪灝, an outspoken Hong Kong–based market strategist, were suspended after a series of downbeat commentaries and a slump in mainland equities to two-year lows on COVID-19 lockdowns and global political tensions.
China silences prominent market analyst as economic slump deepens / CNN
China analyst Hong Hao has social media accounts frozen / Bloomberg (paywall)
Small firms are running out of cash
China’s small firms face worsening cash crunch, survey shows / Bloomberg (paywall)
“About 40% of the small and micro businesses in China said they expected to run out of cash within a month, according to a report by Peking University, Ant Group Research Institute, and MYbank.”
CATL makes over a third of the world’s electric car batteries
CATL retains top position as world’s biggest EV battery maker / Bloomberg (paywall)
“Contemporary Amperex Technology Co. Ltd. easily maintained its pole position as the world’s biggest maker of electric-car batteries as of the end of March with its share edging slighter higher to 35%, according to Seoul-based SNE Research’s latest report.”
Xiaomi’s woes in India
India seizes $725 million China’s Xiaomi over remittances / AP
“Indian authorities on Saturday seized $725 million from Chinese smartphone company Xiaomi, accusing it of breaking the country’s foreign exchange laws by making illegal remittances abroad, officials said.”
India accuses Xiaomi of forex violations in latest China clash / Bloomberg (paywall)
SCIENCE, HEALTH, AND ENVIRONMENT:
Marriage rates are still low
Marriage phobia: More Chinese women opt for single life / Nikkei Asia (paywall)
“Young people in China are steering clear of marriage and the number of weddings has dramatically declined in recent years, posing serious demographic and planning challenges for [Chinese leader] Xí Jìnpíng’s 习近平 administration.”
Animal rights and entertainment
Chinese netizens voice concerns over Molly the elephant, call for animal performance boycott / What’s on Weibo
“The fate of Molly, an elephant born in the Kunming Zoo and separated from its mother at the age of 2, has become a topic of public debate in China. As viral photos show the elephant being forced to perform tricks, calls for an animal performance ban in China are growing louder.”
POLITICS AND FOREIGN AFFAIRS:
Americans aren’t keen on China
More Americans view China as a threat, poll finds / WSJ (paywall)
“China’s power and influence are increasingly considered a threat by Americans, who see Beijing primarily as an economic rival but also worry about the impact of its friendship with Moscow,” a new report from the Pew Research Center finds.
Americans’ unfavorable views of China hit new high, Pew survey shows / Reuters
U.S. and U.K. meet on Taiwan issue
U.S. holds high-level talks with UK over China threat to Taiwan / FT (paywall)
“The U.S. has held top-level talks with the UK on how they can cooperate more closely to reduce the chances of war with China over Taiwan and to explore conflict contingency plans for the first time.”
Should foreign governments comply with Chinese extradition requests?
China’s aggressive efforts to bring back fugitives grow more brazen / Washington Post (paywall)
“As Beijing’s high-profile hunt for international fugitives escalates, activists and some lawmakers in Europe and North America are raising the alarm about its use of coercive tactics to repatriate people and calling for Western governments to be cautious with requests to send criminal suspects to China to face trial.”
SOCIETY AND CULTURE:
A stolen artifact appears on China’s eBay
Missing 700-year old dragon ornament found in online sale / Sixth Tone
A large “roof ridge ornament” listed on Xianyu, China’s equivalent of eBay, on April 28, turned out to be a missing stolen artifact from a protected ancient building in northern China’s Shanxi Province.
Images of bygone places in China
This man documents China’s hauntingly beautiful abandoned places / Radii China
“From shared bike graveyards to abandoned shopping malls and derelict spacecraft, Beijing-based ‘Greg Abandoned’ is exploring China’s forgotten places.”
China’s botanical pioneer
Behind China’s new botanical garden, a decades-long struggle / Sixth Tone
The China National Botanical Garden officially opened its doors to the public on April 18, almost 80 years after it was first proposed. One man spent his entire career trying to bring the garden to life.
Shanghai-style architecture
Secrets and stone: The hidden history of an iconic Shanghai building style / Sixth Tone
“Unique to Shanghai, Shikumen were once ubiquitous. But with years of urbanization, they are now harder to come by.”