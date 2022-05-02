Links for Monday, May 2, 2022
Notable China news from around the world
Beijing launches more satellites to space
China just launched a rocket with 5 satellites to orbit from a platform at sea / Space
“China launched five satellites into orbit on a rocket that lifted from a platform at sea on Saturday, April 30, setting a new distance record for the country’s offshore launches.”
Drought-resistant soybeans
Bioceres soars as China approves drought-resistant soy seeds / Bloomberg (paywall)
“Argentine biotechnology firm Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. scored a big win Friday after China approved imports of the company’s drought-resistant soybean strain. The stock had its biggest jump in more than a year.”
Huawei’s new foldable phone
Huawei releases new foldable phone Mate Xs 2 / TechNode
“On Thursday, Chinese telecommunications giant Huawei released Mate Xs 2, the second generation of its foldable Mate Xs series, priced from RMB 9,999 ($1505).”
Tesla recalls cars in China, again
China regulator says 14,684 Teslas recalled for crash risk / AP
“Tesla has recalled 14,684 Model 3s due to a software glitch that could cause collisions, China’s market regulator said Friday, in its second recall in the country this month.”
China’s big banks get a boost from lending
China’s mega banks see profit growth topping 5% on lending / Bloomberg (paywall)
“China’s largest state-owned banks reported profit growth of at least 5% in the first quarter, fueled by increased lending and improved asset quality before a COVID outbreak triggered broad lockdowns and pummeled the economy.”
Ant sheds Postal Bank investments
Ant Group says it has exited investment in China Postal Bank / Bloomberg (paywall)
“Ant Group Co. has gradually exited its investment in Postal Savings Bank of China, according to a statement on Friday.”
Musk, Twitter, and China
Musk’s ties to China could create headaches for Twitter / NYT (paywall)
“Elon Musk has invested heavily in China, where officials are willing to influence or punish companies that cross political red lines.”
Solar parts and border woes
Solar industry ‘frozen’ as Biden administration investigates China / NYT (paywall)
“More than 300 solar projects in the United States have been canceled or delayed in recent weeks because of an investigation by the Commerce Department.”
COVID-19 lockdowns, and political and economic fallout
Inside China’s zero-COVID fortress, Xi admits no doubts / NYT (paywall)
“As the lockdown of Shanghai and outbreaks in Beijing and elsewhere batter the economy, China’s leader keeps a distance from the politically charged issue.”
Zero-COVID pride of China’s ‘big leader’ Xi Jinping threatens economic fall / FT (paywall)
China is obsessed with disinfection against COVID. But is it causing more harm than good? / CNN
China defends COVID zero for turning around worst outbreak / Bloomberg (paywall)
Beijing, Shanghai outbreaks renew debate over China’s COVID-19 strategy / WSJ (paywall)
China’s COVID-19 defenses have a missing piece: Vaccinating the elderly / WSJ (paywall)
China’s COVID ‘triumph’ will rely on vaccines, drugs, mild variants, top expert says / Bloomberg (paywall)
Political stakes high as Beijing responds to virus outbreak / AP
Analysis: Hard line quarantine and the rule of law / Caixin (paywall)
Cut off from home, Chinese diaspora frustrated at zero-COVID policy / Reuters
Under lockdown in China / NYT (paywall)
China’s Hangzhou rolls out 48-hour COVID-19 pass as Beijing closes schools / WSJ (paywall)
Apple, Toyota, and other companies count the costs of COVID lockdowns
Apple’s overdependence on China shows in $8 billion supply-chain snag / Bloomberg (paywall)
Apple delivers strong quarter, but warns of trouble ahead / AP
Toyota restarts vehicle production at China’s Changchun plant / Bloomberg (paywall)
Macau gaming income falls to new low on China Omicron outbreaks / Bloomberg (paywall)
“Macau’s gaming revenue slump deepened in April, plunging 68% from a year earlier to the lowest level in about 18 months as the world’s biggest gambling hub suffers from a tourist drought amid China’s COVID lockdown measures.”
Ping An says profit drops as pandemic deals blow to business / Bloomberg (paywall)
China COVID hard line eats into everything from Teslas to tacos / Reuters
Shanghai allows more companies to resume operations / Caixin (paywall)
Shanghai lockdown sends chill down meat trade / Reuters
Western multinationals sound alarm over China’s COVID lockdowns / FT (paywall)
Chinese people aren’t traveling amid lockdowns
China faces bleak holidays as COVID zero disrupts travel / Bloomberg (paywall)
China’s zero-COVID holiday: May Day week travel to slump 80% / Nikkei Asia (paywall)
China’s ‘zero-COVID’ restrictions curb May 1 holiday travel / AP
Taiwan pivots toward COVID coexistence
With an eye on Shanghai’s woes, Taiwan moves to live with the virus / Washington Post (paywall)
“Testimonies of the lockdown trauma in Shanghai are swiftly censored in China, but they have received widespread attention in Taiwan as it decides how to deal with its own soaring infections.”
Taiwan calls China’s COVID lockdowns ‘cruel’, says won’t follow its steps / Reuters
Inflation, economic weakness
China’s economy appears to be stalling, threatening to drag down global growth / WSJ (paywall)
China lockdowns wreak havoc on economy as Xi pledges support / Bloomberg (paywall)
China contagion threatens to derail world’s emerging markets / Bloomberg (paywall)
China maintains COVID fight as virus lockdowns pummel economy / Bloomberg (paywall)
It’s not just Russia — China’s also contributing to higher inflation worldwide, report says / CNBC
China manufacturing weakens further as lockdowns continue / AP
China’s Politburo ignites market rally with vows on growth / Bloomberg (paywall)
China plans reprieve for tech giants, including delaying new rules, as economy slows / WSJ (paywall)
China’s Xi vows to promote healthy development of capital / Bloomberg (paywall)
Caixin explains: The Politburo’s strong pro-growth signal / Caixin (paywall)
China’s Xi vows stronger antimonopoly efforts, healthy capital market / Reuters
China signals easing of tech squeeze in bid to lift economy / Reuters
China and the U.S. guard sensitive technologies
New rules for U.S. investments in China face fresh hurdle: Biden’s team / Bloomberg (paywall)
“Bipartisan efforts in Congress to shield sensitive U.S. technology from China face a new hurdle: the Biden administration, which is divided over whether to intensify scrutiny of American investments in the world’s second-largest economy.”
China to tighten export controls on dual-use technology / Nikkei Asia (paywall)
“China will require exporters of products that can have military applications to provide documentation of the intended use by the buyers in an effort to halt the militarization of sensitive technology. There are concerns, however, that the process could be arbitrarily enforced against countries that have poor diplomatic relations with Beijing.”
China-Russia economic ties are growing
Chinese regions chase business opportunities in Russia as West exits / Nikkei Asia (paywall)
Russia expects trade with China to reach $200 billion by 2024 / Reuters
China calls Russia relationship a ‘new model’ for the world / Bloomberg (paywall)
China-U.S. audit talks
China, U.S. discussing audit deal plan as delistings loom / Reuters
“China and U.S. regulators are discussing operational details of an audit deal that Beijing hopes to sign this year … in the latest move to try to keep Chinese companies listed on U.S. exchanges.”
Chinese anxieties over the fatal Pakistan blast
Suicide bombing stokes security concerns for Chinese in Pakistan / Nikkei Asia (paywall)
“A suicide bombing that killed three Chinese language teachers in Karachi will aggravate concerns about the safety of thousands of Chinese living in Pakistan and test Beijing’s patience with repeated attacks by a separatist group behind the deadly blast.”
Beijing hits out at NATO
China says NATO has ‘messed up Europe’ and warns over role in Asia-Pacific / Guardian
“In response to British foreign secretary’s warning that Beijing must ‘play by the rules’, ministry of foreign affairs says NATO is stirring conflict.”
“Asia’s world city” is still closed to the world
Hong Kong’s next leader touts city’s global role but no policy on reopening / WSJ (paywall)
Incoming Chief Executive John Lee Ka-chiu (李家超 Lǐ Jiāchāo) focuses on “other issues in policy speech as businesses seek a clear road map to removing COVID-19 border restrictions.”
Next Hong Kong leader John Lee vows focus on housing, business climate / Bloomberg (paywall)
Australia is still very unhappy about the China-Solomons security deal
China security pact spurs jibes between Australia, Solomons / Bloomberg (paywall)
“Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison suggested his Solomon Islands counterpart is increasingly influenced by Beijing, as relations between the two countries continue to slide after the Pacific nation signed a security agreement with China.”
Australian leader, facing election, decries China’s interference / Reuters
Solomon Islands to supervise Chinese police operating there / Reuters
China and the Koreas
China halts freight train traffic with North Korea / AP
“China says it halted railroad freight traffic with North Korea as it deals with the spread of COVID-19 in the border town of Dandong.”
Beijing concerned with rising North Korea tensions, envoy says in Seoul / Reuters
“Beijing is concerned about the tense situation on the Korean peninsula, China’s Korean affairs envoy said as he arrived for talks in Seoul this week, adding that both the symptoms and root cause of tensions needed to be addressed.”