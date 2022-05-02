News Briefing for Monday, May 2, 2022
Notable China news from around the world
Here’s what else you need to know about China today:
A building collapse left dozens trapped and missing: At least 23 people remain trapped and dozens more cannot be located in the wreckage of a building that collapsed in Changsha, Henan Province, on Friday afternoon. Authorities have rescued eight people and arrested nine, including the building’s owner.
In Shanghai, an elderly man was sent to a morgue while still alive: Internet users were horrified by a viral video that showed a senior citizen mistaken for dead and put in a body bag destined for the morgue by staff at the Shanghai Xinchangzheng Nursing Home on May 1.
- “He’s alive,” one of the workers says in shock upon realizing their mistake. “He’s alive, I saw it, he’s alive. Don’t cover him anymore.”
- At least five people were punished and the elderly care facility has since apologized for the incident.
- The patient has been transferred to a hospital and his vital signs are stable, state-run news People’s Daily posted on social media.
The Shanghai outbreak is waning: The city eased restrictions in six of its 16 districts after they achieved “zero-COVID” status, or when a district has three consecutive days with no new daily increases in infections. The number of new cases fell below 10,000 a day over the weekend.
- But residents are still angry, with some turning to public acts of disobedience like smashing rotten food or refusing to line up for compulsory COVID tests to vent their frustration at the poorly managed lockdown.
Curbs in Beijing, however, are ramping up: Restaurants were ordered to close dine-in services and may only provide takeout services from Sunday to Wednesday, during China’s Labor Day holidays.
- Authorities closed gyms and cinemas, raised COVID testing requirements, and reopened a 1,000-bed mass coronavirus isolation center in a bid to avoid the same fate as Shanghai.
- All people who go to work or go to school in the city must get a negative nucleic acid test certificate within 48 hours before returning to work and school to study. Since May 5, entering various public places and taking public transportation has required a negative nucleic acid test certificate from the previous seven days.
Chinese social media now shows where you are: Popular platforms from Weibo to Zhihu now display online users’ geolocations by tracking their IP addresses, whether they like it or not, to ensure a “healthy online environment.”
Electric car production is down: The delivery of new energy vehicles from three leading manufacturers decreased sharply in April, due mostly to supply chain disruptions in Shanghai: NIO delivered 5,074 vehicles, down 49% month-on-month; XPeng delivered 9,002 vehicles, down 41.6% month-on-month; and Li Auto delivered 4,167 vehicles, down 62% month-on-month.
MyBank is making bank: The subsidiary of Alibaba Group affiliate Ant Financial Services, focusing on small and micro enterprises, reported 2021 net profits of 2.09 billion yuan ($316.45 million), an increase of 62.74% year-on-year.
Shenzhen boosts offline business: From May 1, the municipal government will subsidize 15% of the sales price when consumers purchase eligible consumer electronics and household appliances in physical stores, in order to stimulate the economy and support local companies.
Earnings at some of China’s biggest insurers fell by as much as 79% as lockdowns inhibit riskier investments.
China will suspend import tax on coal for 11 months to ensure supply amid a global price surge.
Want more business and technology news from SupChina in your inbox? Click here to sign up for our free daily newsletter that goes out at the end of every business day in China (coffee time in New York).