Highlighted Links for Tuesday, May 3, 2022
BUSINESS AND TECHNOLOGY:
More signs that Beijing is reversing crackdown on Big Tech?
On putting toothpaste back into the tube / TechCrunch
After Beijing indicated that “besting American economic growth is a priority, debt-fueled infrastructure spending is back on the table, along with more real estate speculation, and, it appears, some softening of the rules deluge that its domestic tech market has been forced to endure without complaint.”
China set to shift policies to rein in domestic tech giants / Nikkei Asia (paywall)
China cracked down on Big Tech companies. Now it needs them / Bloomberg (paywall)
China risks falling behind U.S. growth rate as lockdowns take toll / Nikkei Asia (paywall)
“China’s zero-COVID policy is putting increasing strain on business activity, with some analysts warning the nation’s economy could see real growth for 2022 only in the 3% range, possibly putting it behind the U.S. level.”
Hong Kong economy contracts under COVID curbs
Hong Kong economy shrinks 4% under anti-virus controls / AP
Hong Kong’s economy shrank by 4% compared with a year earlier under the territory’s COVID-zero policy. Growth plunged from the previous quarter’s 4% expansion, exports of goods fell 4.5% from a year earlier, and consumer spending sank 5.4%.
Hong Kong loosens COVID rules after sharp economic contraction / FT (paywall)
Hong Kong GDP falls more than expected on COVID curbs, trade / Bloomberg (paywall)
Hong Kong to further ease COVID curbs, bars to stay open until 2 a.m. / Reuters
Gaming firms eye foreign markets
Chinese gaming companies go overseas as home growth slows / TechNode
“Amid slowing growth and regulatory uncertainty at home, China’s gaming companies are increasingly eyeing overseas markets. Many of them have had impressive growth figures in international markets for some time, but the situation at home is driving them to view foreign gamers in a new light.”
Consumer stimulus under COVID lockdowns
Local governments again break out the coupons to boost consumer spending / Caixin (paywall)
“China’s local governments have begun offering billions of yuan worth of coupons to boost consumer spending, in an effort to help businesses feeling the pain of China’s COVID-19 outbreaks over the past two months.”
SCIENCE, HEALTH, AND ENVIRONMENT:
Is population growth mission impossible for China?
China’s doomed fight against demographic decline / Foreign Affairs
Beijing is steadily pivoting toward pro-natalism as a strategy to mitigate its aging population and plunging birth rate. But past experience from China’s East Asian neighbors, concerns for women’s rights, and root causes of the problem are raising doubts that the strategy will work.
More people rescued in Changsha building collapse
2 more survivors found 3 days after China building collapse / AP
“Rescuers have found two more survivors in the rubble of a building in central China that collapsed more than three days ago, state media reported Tuesday.”
U.S. to pour billions in EV batteries to shrink dependence on China
Biden’s team puts up over $3 billion to boost U.S. battery output / Bloomberg (paywall)
Biden to provide $3.1B to support domestic production of EV batteries / TechCrunch
“President Joe Biden’s administration said it will provide $3.1 billion in funding to support the domestic production of advanced batteries that will spur electric vehicle adoption.”
Energy chief Granholm touts $3 billion plan to boost EV batteries / AP
POLITICS AND FOREIGN AFFAIRS:
Will China listen to its brazen nationalists?
The cloud of anti-Western nationalism hanging over China’s Communist Party congress / SCMP (paywall)
Chinese nationalists are dominating public debate online, and leaders will have to factor them in at China’s Communist Party congress this fall.
Beijing centralizes power in the provinces ahead of Communist Party congress / SCMP (paywall)
Biden’s China policy is Trump Lite
Blinken to unveil ‘no surprises’ China strategy pre-Asia push / Politico
“Multiple sources say that Blinken will underscore the administration’s existing policy toward China modeled on that inherited from the Trump administration.”
It’s going to be a hot summer for the U.S.-China relationship / Foreign Policy
U.S. missile delivery to Taiwan delayed
Howitzer delivery to Taiwan delayed by strained U.S. supply chain / Washington Post (paywall)
“Taiwan’s Ministry of National Defense has announced a yearslong delay for the delivery of U.S. Howitzers, citing limited American production capacity, in a blow to the island democracy’s military upgrades.”
Delivery of U.S. Howitzers to Taiwan delayed due to Ukraine crisis / Radio Free Asia
Ukraine war ‘could delay U.S. Stinger missile delivery’ to Taiwan / SCMP (paywall)
Hong Kong beefs up security forces ahead of leadership election
Hong Kong chief executive election 2022: police to mobilize as many as 7,000 officers to ensure ‘event runs smoothly and peacefully’ / SCMP (paywall)
“Police are planning to mobilize as many as 7,000 officers to ensure Hong Kong’s chief executive election runs smoothly and peacefully on Sunday, the Post has learned.”
SOCIETY AND CULTURE:
The rise of Chinese wine
China’s changing wine industry / Jing Daily
“Chinese-made wine is now no longer produced to earn attention, and market share, when exported. Rather, it’s another homegrown item that Chinese consumers proactively opt to order.”
A foreign war film that captured Chinese hearts
China’s favorite foreign movie is a Yugoslav war film from 1972 / Sixth Tone
“‘Walter Defends Sarajevo’ was one of a tiny selection of foreign movies screened in China during the Cultural Revolution. Fifty years later, it’s still adored by millions.”
Mao’s pop art portrait
Warhol’s Mao turns fifty / Art in America
“Warhol’s depiction of Mao as a sort of cult figure chimes with Western ambivalence regarding both politicians and advertising — a relationship that the painter, a former adman turned ‘business artist,’ exploited cleverly.”